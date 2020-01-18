Robert Stanley Hakkila, 80, of Morehead City, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Croatan Village in James City.
His service was Thursday at Croatan Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry Bryan officiating.
He was born March 5, 1939, in Quincy, Mass., a son of the late Aarne and Louise Fiekers Hakkila. He retired from WCVB television in Boston, Mass., as engineer and audio man. He served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of Croatan Free Will Baptist Church, where he played the harmonica for several years. He loved bluegrass music and played the banjo and harmonica at many local venues, both in Newport and Hubert, where he was known as “Banjo Bob.” He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his garden and his hummingbirds.
He is survived his wife, Mary McClellan Hakkila; two sons, Timothy Kenneth Hakkila and Jeffrey Aarne Hakkila, both of Plymouth, Mass.; two daughters, Michele Boyd and husband Steve of Virginia and Melissa Elaine Lowe and husband Jeff of Louisville, Ky.; two sisters, Nancy Damon of Massachusetts and Carol Allen and husband Jim of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Finley Lowe, Ainsley Lowe, Samantha Hakkila, Lillian Hakkila, Timothy Aarne Hakkila, Mary Elizabeth Hakkila, Cassandra Marie Hakkila and husband Danien Lawson and Shane Joseph Hakkila; and two great-granddaughters, Kiristen and Keira.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lillian; two sons, Robert Stanley Hakkila Jr. and Scott Louis Hakkila; and his siblings, Dottie, Virginia, Donald and Kenneth.
Arrangements are by Pollock Best Funeral Home of New Bern. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
(Paid obituary)
