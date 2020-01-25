Dr. Judith “Judy” Karst-Campbell, 78, of Sea Gate, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with her hands held by her husband, Ken Campbell, and daughter, Jacqueline Fitzgerald.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, officiated by the Rev. John Pollock.
Judy received bachelor’s degrees from Louisiana College and Florida State University. She obtained a master’s degree in far eastern history and art from the University of Hawaii and received her Ph.D. in Colonial history from Tulane University in New Orleans, La. During her academic years, she taught foreign languages at the university level and English abroad. Throughout life, she supported education and scholarship for herself and others.
She had a successful career as a broadcast journalist, including owning and operating the “All Hit Country” radio station KRRV and the Christian radio station KDBS, “Music with a Message,” in Alexandria, La. Professionally, Judy was active in the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters, National Association of Broadcasters and Arbitron. Judy was also active with the Episcopal Church, the Rotary club and Habitat for Humanity in Alexandria and Hiawassee, Ga. She opened a rape crisis center in Alexandria and supported multiple charities and community outreach centers in Louisiana, Georgia and North Carolina.
She was a longtime member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Judy loved life, laughter, music, family and fellowship. She especially enjoyed entertaining, overseas travel and outreach with her husband, Ken Campbell.
She is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Kenneth Campbell of Sea Gate; daughter, Jacqueline Fitzgerald and husband James of Marietta, Ga.; son, Alexander Karst and wife Jina Hwang of Falls Church, Va.; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Daisy Ward-Steinman; and brother, David Ward-Steinman.
The family will receive friends after the service at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 2005 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
