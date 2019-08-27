Wayne Carl Hickox, 94, of Wilmington, formerly of Carteret County, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
His service is at 1 p.m. today at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Newport with his granddaughter, the Rev. Dede Pickle, officiating.
Wayne was a former longtime resident of Carteret County, having worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and settling down in marriage to the late Merle Lewis of Broad Creek.
Wayne was born in Plumville, Pa., Nov. 24, 1924, to Charles D. and Rebecca C. Hickox. He served his country during World War II as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 to 1946. His government service continued at Cherry Point and later in Washington, D.C. He was married to Merle for 57 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his sons, Donald W. Hickox and wife Lyn of Sneads Ferry and Jeffrey C. Hickox of Wilmington; grandchildren, Dede Pickle and husband Steve, Anastasia Hickox and Matt Hickox; and great-grandchildren, Jessica Britt and Allison Ponsock and husband Chase.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Merle Lewis Hickox; sister, Marjorie Steffy; brothers, Charles Hickox and Tom Hickox; and great-great-grandson, Maximus Ponsock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Arrangements are by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory in Wilmington. Friends and family are welcome to submit online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
(Paid obituary)
