Alyssa Marie Willis, 16, of Beaufort, stepped off into heaven Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Vidant Children’s Hospital in Greenville surrounded by her family.
Her service was today at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg with the Rev. Jack Mumford and the Rev. Charles Perkins officiating.
Alyssa was a junior at East Carteret High School, a member of Future Farmers of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She had a very outgoing personality and made friends everywhere she went. She touched others with her true heart and passion to make a difference in the world around her. She had high aspirations of becoming a federal prosecutor from an early age to promote justice and fairness for all people. She had a heart of love, joy and compassion. She was proud of her daddy’s military service and shared her deep sense of patriotism and love for her country. She was greatly loved.
She is survived by her mama, Angel Willis and beloved pet, Maggie Elizabeth of the home; maternal grandmother, Judy Levy of Morehead City; aunt, LeAnn Levy of Morehead City; paternal grandparents, Deborah and Don Whittington of Dunn; paternal grandparents, Philip and Peggy Willis of Davis; aunt, Stephanie Hancock and husband Mark of Havelock; cousin, Preston Henry of Havelock; aunt, Donna Morton and husband Jim of Wake Forest; uncles, Melvin Hunnings of Otway, Bruce Reigel of Raleigh, Gordon Willis and wife Gail of Pinehurst, Mark Piner and wife Nicole of Davis and Phillip Whittington of Chapel Hill; numerous cousins; and many, many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her daddy, Philip Nimon Willis Jr.; paternal great-grandparents, Earl and Vergie Mae Gaskill and Fernie and Vilma Willis; and great-aunts, Bonnie Reigel and Phyllis Hunnings.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts in Alyssa’s name can be sent to Angel Willis, 223 Old Stanton Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
