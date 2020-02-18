Paula Hill Williams, 79, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville, following a valiant struggle with cancer and a life-ending stroke.
At Paula’s request, a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Taylor Mills is at 11 a.m. Friday at Carteret Memorial Gardens in her beloved Beaufort.
Paula was born Nov. 20, 1940, in Beaufort to Harry and Pauline Hill. She grew up with her younger siblings Alton and Harriett and was later joined by siblings Donna Willis Bennett and Donald “Donnie” T. Willis II when her mom remarried.
Paula graduated from Beaufort High School in 1959, where she was voted “friendliest” and “most dependable” by her classmates. She remained close with many of her classmates and was instrumental in planning their class reunions. Paula married Joseph Williams of Newport and they shortly moved away. Due to Joe’s career in the U.S. Coast Guard, they raised their two daughters in various locations around the United States, including Ketchikan, Alaska, and Woodbridge, Va. They returned home to Beaufort in 1973, and Paula worked for the Carteret County school system in various positions before retiring in 2004.
She devoted the remainder of her life to her children, grandchildren, siblings and lifelong friends. She had an everlasting faith and love for Ann Street United Methodist Church and its congregation. Paula enjoyed traveling when she could, making the most of trips to see her daughter, Jo Anne, and three grandsons as they moved from locations such as Washington, D.C., Okinawa, Japan, and San Francisco and San Diego, Calif. She took many trips to visit her brother Alton in Virginia and enjoyed watching him coach state playoff games. She visited extended family in Florida and returned to Alaska on a life-renewing cruise. Despite the excitement of such trips, it was her home, family and friends in Beaufort and Morehead City that gave her the greatest joy. Home is where lunches with her daughter, Jackie, or enjoying the company of her granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth, were an everyday enjoyment. Paula loved entertaining and always had a meal ready, which would include some type of seafood and fresh bread.
She leaves behind two daughters, Jo Anne and husband John Wilkerson and Jackie Williams Lancaster and husband John Curtis Lancaster; grandsons, Nicolas, Timothy and Zachary Wilkerson; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Lancaster; and great-grandchildren, Alice, Wells and Ruby Wilkerson; brothers, Alton and wife Debra Hill and Donald “Donnie” T. and wife Cathy Willis II; and sister, Donna Willis Bennett.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Harriett; and a great-granddaughter, London.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
