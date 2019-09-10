Doralyn Jannette “Jan” Beman Guthrie, 81, of Hubert, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service was today at Midway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Stevens officiating. Burial followed at the Parker family cemetery.
She was born April 29, 1938, in Valentine, Neb., a daughter of the late Charles and Dora Agnes Russell Beman.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton Guthrie of the home; daughter, Jeanette Morton of Valdosta, Ga.; a daughter-in-law; her grandchildren; and sisters, Beverly Gaulasha and Lavaughn Alger.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Guthrie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 48, Stella, NC 28582.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
