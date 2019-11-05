Mary Powell Bergazzi, 66, of Emerald Isle, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service was today at Swansboro United Methodist Church. An inurnment will take place at the U.S. Naval Academy at an unspecified date.
Mary was born in Bridgeport, Conn., Aug. 22, 1953. She was raised in nearby Shelton and later attended the University of Connecticut.
Her adventurous spirit inspired her to move across the country in her early 20s. She met her future husband in Portland, Ore., and would spend the better part of the next two decades traveling the world, courtesy of the U.S. Navy.
From San Diego to Japan, Virginia to Annapolis, Mary embraced her role as the wife of a naval officer, which often required her to raise a family on her own, in addition to providing guidance and comfort to other military spouses. She made many lifelong friends during this journey.
After the family transitioned to civilian life, Mary spent time as a substitute middle school teacher and was a tireless volunteer and cheerleader for school-related events and efforts in Woodbridge, Va., and Stafford, Va.
She was a devout member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed the faith and fellowship she found in multiple congregations. She taught Sunday school when she was younger and later found a calling visiting sick and elderly members of the church.
She loved dogs, especially her poodle and basset hounds. She also enjoyed spending her retirement years in a beach community where she had many good friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wesley; daughter, Sara; son, Michael and wife Danica Neddenien; and a sister, Phyllis Hodgkins and husband Rich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Joyce Powell; and a nephew, Richard Hodgkins III.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested donations be made to the cancer programs at Carteret Health Care online at carterethealth.org/Giving/Donate-Now.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
