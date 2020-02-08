Corry Lee George, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence. He has family in Carteret County.
His service was Friday at Craven Corner Missionary Baptist Church in Havelock. Entombment was at George Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Lateen George of Maryland, Kortesha George of Havelock and Rogenia Benders of Charlotte; two brothers, Jerry George of New Jersey and Anthony George of Beaufort; three sisters, Hazel George and Rosena George, both of Havelock, and Amelia George of Morehead City; four grandsons, Dishawn Reels, Demetric A. Davis Jr., Dwayne K. Wallace Jr. and Corey O. Benders; two granddaughters, Junisha Reels and Sage Benders; and one great-grandchild, August Hill.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
(Paid obituary)
