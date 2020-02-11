Denise “Neecie” Ann Darden Wilson, 63, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home in Dunedin, Fla., surrounded by her children and sister.
The family will celebrate her life in July in Beaufort.
Denise was a longtime resident of Beaufort.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Powers of Denver, Colo., Tara Daniele Cook and husband Brad of Festus, Mo., and Cary Lane Wilson and wife Amore of Atmore, Ala.; nine grandchildren, Karen, Christopher, Marjorie, Levi Raven, Kayla, Kiersten, Mia, Athena and Juno; sister, Deborah Chapin and husband Dale of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a brother, Joseph Darden and wife Susan of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raven and Marjorie Darden of Beaufort; brother, Gus Darden of Broad Creek; and a sister, Elaine Darden Rhue of Morehead City.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
