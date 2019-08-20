Hugh “Dobey” Waddell Burroughs Jr., 71, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Havelock with the Rev. Jim Pegan officiating.
Born in Washington, Dobey, as he was lovingly nicknamed, was the oldest son of Hugh and Margie Burroughs. He grew up in Havelock, attending Havelock High School and graduating with the class of 1966. Dobey later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged Sept. 18, 1970. Dobey then went on to be a mailman in Morehead City for more than two decades, retiring in 2004.
A cut-up pretty much from birth, his favorite hobby was teasing his family and friends. The family will deeply miss his teasing of his sister, Cynthia, before saying family prayer at mealtimes – frequently asking her: “Are we going to eat today?”
Dobey is survived by his four children, Toni Johnson, Hugh “Casey” Burroughs, Chris Burroughs and Brandi Dyer. He also leaves behind three siblings, Ronnie Clark, Cynthia Wilcox and Glenn Markey; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, who will miss him greatly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
