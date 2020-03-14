Mary Virginia Lovelace Davis, 91, of Davis, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Davis.
Her funeral service was Saturday at Davis Original Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Wall officiating. Burial followed in the Murphy cemetery in Davis.
Mary Virginia Lovelace Davis was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to John and Lola Lovelace. On Dec. 20, 1947, she married William A. Davis, who preceded her in death in September 1979. They were the parents of two children, William Kevin Davis of Morehead City and Tina Davis Saddler of Port St. Joe Beach, Fla.
Her visitation was Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Davis Original Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 74, Davis, NC 28524, will be appreciated and accepted.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
