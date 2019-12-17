Cheryl LeMay, 78, of Sea Level, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
She was in home health care for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Buchanan and Tiffany Way, both of Sea Level; son, Howell Buchanan of Boone; and a sister, Sandra Coombes of Sanford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lois Koons.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.