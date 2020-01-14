Paulette Brantley, 72, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Dell Murphy and Brother Anthony Nelson.
Paulette was born and raised on Harkers Island. She was a nurse’s aid at Sea Level Hospital and a cook for several restaurants on Harkers Island. She was able to use her skills to help those around her and they enabled her to help her fellow residents of Crystal Bluffs. She was a longtime member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Willis of Charlotte; son, Davie Willis Jr. and wife Christine of Harkers Island; grandchild, Jordan Ray Willis of Knightdale; and roommate and friend, Faye Brewer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Lee Brantley; parents, Leroy and Leonda Hancock; and a brother, Bobby Leroy Hancock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 4010 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
