Ann Norris Gurney, 87, of Mebane, formerly of Newport, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Bern Seventh Day Adventist Church in New Bern. Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the New Bern National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
