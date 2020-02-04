Brenda Jo Collins, 64, of Peletier, departed this life Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Silver Creek Free Will Baptist Church in Swansboro. A graveside service is Monday at the Curtis family cemetery in Norwood, Mo.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.