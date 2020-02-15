Floretta Dawn Willis Best, 87, of Harkers Island, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island, officiated by Bishop James Morris. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Dawn was the first child born to the late Alton and Flora Belle Willis Jan. 17, 1933. She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints April 4, 1943, and was sealed to her parents in the Salt Lake City Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 17, 1949. Dawn married Billy Best Sr. on Oct. 14, 1950. She served faithfully in numerous church callings throughout her life and showed her love for her savior through her service to her family and friends in song, food and acts of caring.
Floretta Dawn Willis Best is survived by her sons, Billy Best Jr., Alton Best and wife Glenda and Rocky Best and wife Brenda, all of Harkers Island; sister, Teresa Freeman of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Clark, Casey, Talley, Jared, Tia, Ashley, Tanya and Willis; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Mahonri, Abe, Sarah, Spencer, Jared, Mosiah, Emerson, Kirbey, Eden and Charley; a great-great-grandchild, Lily; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Best Sr.; parents, Alton and Flora Belle Willis; sister, Corrine Nelson; and brothers, Kenny Willis and Willie Bryan Willis.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
