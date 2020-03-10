Dorothy Elizabeth Matteson Montfort, 93, of Swansboro, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was Saturday at the Montford Point Cemetery in Jacksonville with the Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.
She was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Hampton, Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Barlow Matteson.
She is survived by her husband, William Montfort of Swansboro; sons, William Joseph Montfort III of Florida, Robert Warren Montfort of New Jersey and Richard Edward Montfort of Swansboro; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.