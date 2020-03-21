Anne Louise Styron, 80, of Morehead City, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Tim Marriner and the Rev. Kit Teasdale. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City.
While Munden Funeral Home is taking the necessary precautions to protect the community from COVID-19, we strongly urge the public to view the funeral service via the webcast, which can be seen at the Munden Funeral Home website.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
