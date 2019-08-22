Cynthia Diane Parmley Davis, 58, of Newport, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Newport. Interment will follow at the Newport Community Cemetery.
Viewing hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar’s Mortuary in New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern. Online condolences may be made at www.oscarsmortuary.com.
