Barbara Hardesty, 87, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Bridgeway Church with Jay Noe officiating. A private burial will take place at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Barbara was born and raised in Asheville, along with her three sisters. At 18, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she met and married her husband Julian. After vacationing on Salter Path for many years, she chose to move to Beaufort 30 years ago, so she could enjoy the mild weather and simpler life. Through the years she enjoyed making Santas out of starfish, watching movies and became a jigsaw puzzle master. She was a selfless, kind and generous woman with a big love for animals, and she was the sweetest mom anyone could ask for.
She is survived by her three daughters, Julie Hardesty of Beaufort, Paula Greer of Marriottsville, Md., and Sandra Taylor of Harlow; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Charlotte Silva of Las Vegas, Nev., and Margaret Kirby of Asheville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Hardesty; a son, Steven Hardesty; and a sister, Caroline Sokolo.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.