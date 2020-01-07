Crail F. White Sr., 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Ray Conner.
Mr. White proudly served the country in the U.S. Army. Many in the community will remember him as the owner and operator of White’s Garage, which he started in 1961. He was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed being able to help those he encountered at his shop. Mr. White was a member at Life Point Church in Morehead City, where he enjoyed the fellowship of his friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Jo White of Newport; son, Crail F. White Jr. of Newport; and nieces, Becky Register and Pat Hopkins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy A. White of Newport; parents, Bert and Lonie White; and a brother, Lenward White.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
