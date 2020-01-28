Danelle “Dani” Chase, 53, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 6 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Michael Jones.
She is survived by daughter, Jazmin C. Chase of Morehead City; sons, William J. Rickrode of Swansboro and Andrew Toki-Kozerow of Maine; companion, Michael Robinson of Harkers Island; sisters, Sheryl A. Waller of Newport, Michelle Silvio and husband Michael of New Jersey and Melinda Woodward of Morehead City; a brother, Justin T. Chase and wife Robin of Fayetteville; and grandchildren, Riley C. Chase and Cooper Rickrode.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome M. Chase and Jaquline C. Chase.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be sent to the family to help toward her funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
