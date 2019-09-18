Troy Neal Tremain, 57, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of life service was Friday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with the Rev. Bryan Lassiter officiating. Burial followed at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was born June 25, 1962, in Orange County, Calif. He was an electrician with Sandi’s Electric Service.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Tremain of Jacksonville; son, Alex Tremain of Maysville; daughter, Meredith Green of Jacksonville; a grandson; brothers, Doug Tremain of Richlands, Coleman Tremain of Jacksonville, Darl Tremain of Charleston, S.C., and Todd Tremain of Wilmington; sisters, Eyvonne Fritter of Hubert and Terry Collins and Joy Vier, both of Maysville. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Tremain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mooseheart Charities, Moosehaven Charities or to the American Cancer Society online at cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
