Norris Cummings Reed III, 74, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. King Cole.
Norris was an avid aviator, which began as a hobby at the age of 16. That hobby eventually became his vocation for many years as he worked at a flight school and as a private pilot. In his later years, Norris served as the superintendent of the Eastern N.C. State Ferry Division.
Norris is survived by his wife, Gerry Allen Reed of the home; a multitude of first cousins; and their four-legged companion, Mya.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge Norris Cummings Reed Jr. and Gertrude Murrill Reed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.