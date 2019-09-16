Joseph Williams, 79, of Hertford, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton while in hospice care.
Joe requested to be cremated, with his ashes interred next to his mother and near his favorite older sister, Sissy, at the Cedar Grove cemetery in Newport. The date for the interment is still to be determined.
Arrangements are by Miller & Vanessendelft Funeral Home in Hertford.
