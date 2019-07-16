Richard Foley, a materials handler at Fleet Readiness Center East’s recycling program, sorts recyclable construction debris into a hopper in the depot’s recycling yard. In the nine months following Hurricane Florence in September 2018, Mr. Foley, Johnathan Lowe and Matthew Streicher separated more than 239 tons of recyclable materials like these, which were mixed in with tons of other storm-related solid waste. (FRC East photo)