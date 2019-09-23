These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 13-19. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Gregory Ohmstede to Emma Singleton, rev. $750.
• Emma Singleton to Brian Paschal, rev. $600.
• Craig Turnbull to Willard Whitley rev. $269.
• Robert Kirkpatrick to Robert Kerns, rev. $874.
• Vernon Tickle to Christopher Greeson, rev. $540.
• Karen Boles to Brian Manuel, rev. $350.
• Kenneth Silvers to John Krzich, rev. $824.
• Paul Jones to Kimberly Maynard, rev. $580.
• Perry Blackshear to Richard Harman, rev. $780.
• Bruce Albin II to Jonathan Boswell, rev. $640.
• Monica Wezwick to Stephen Williams, rev. $680.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Nancy Barber, rev. $60.
• John Rose to James Butler Jr., rev. $234.
• John Maciel to Vincie Thornton, rev. $520.
• Phillip Owens to Ronald Dimock Jr., rev. $1,470.
• Charles Lane III to Che Gonzalez, rev. $640.
• Joshua Morris to Robert Reynolds, rev. $504.
• Robert Taber to Sky Breedlove, $374.
• Salt Creek Holdings LLC to James Marshall, rev. $260.
• Jonathan Turner to Jennifer Summers, rev. $360.
• Martin Guthrie to Jackson Hylton Sr., rev. $700.
Morehead Township
• Phillip Yarborough to James Wells, rev. $550.
• Shapiro & Ingle LLP to Lisa Wilson, rev. $180.
• Christopher Schreiner to Paul Foley, rev. $354.
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Yesenia Gomez, rev. $104.
• William Powell to Eric Robinson, rev. $670.
• James Wheeler Jr. to Marie Snider, rev. $524.
• Rex Mann to Gary Mann, rev. $600.
• Louis Fava to Paul Becton Jr., rev. $539.
• Kevin Ryan to James Innamorato, rev. $780.
• The Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Scott Loftin, rev. $290.
• E. Michael Lupton to Cornelius Hegeman, rev. $138.
• David Bradley to Gregory McNabb, rev. $528.
• The Young Men’s Christian Association of the Triangle Area Inc. to J&B East Properties LLC, rev. $4,310.
• Rodney Holland to John Southern, rev. $760.
• Voorhees Beach House Inc. to Geoff Shiley, rev. $1,390.
• Stephen Hawkins to Kevin Ferguson, rev. $429.
• Feye Holdings LLC to Perry Management Inc., rev. $456.
• Gloria DiCandia to Josephine Timblin, rev. $20.
• Edith Mason to Martha Dilworth, rev. $320.
• John Zarick to 105 East Atlantic Blvd Unit 3 LLC, rev. $770.
• Carmen Cortright to Richard Montero-Michaels, rev. $1,055.
• Dewey Gamble to Jason Sheppard, rev. $444.
• Patricia Foster to Dan Wade, rev. $540.
• Leah Brockman to NLB Properties LLC, rev. $214.
• Milton Morey Jr. to Croatan Investments Co. LLC, rev. $3,400.
• Roldan Munoz to Anthony DeLuzio, rev. $780.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to Clyde Ellington, rev. $818.
• Jesse Hester to Thomas Carroll, rev. $355.
• James Hawkins Jr. to Timothy Fulford, rev. $190.
• M&N Enterprises LLC to Tyson & Hines Investments LLC, rev. $3,500.
Harlowe Township
• 2019 Castle LLC to Jason Bornman, rev. $72.
Newport Township
• Jason Minoda to Reece Kidd, rev. $500.
• Edward Kocielski to Bryan Ryals, rev. $560.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jonathan Turner, rev. $580.
Beaufort Township
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $360.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Pamela Wray, rev. $578.
• Michael Hansen to Carl Walker, rev. $1,062.
• Michael Hansen to Carl Walker, rev. $90.
• Harriett Martin to Donald Elliott, rev. $500.
• Janet Courtney to New Vision Trust Custodian, rev. $420.
• Janet Courtney to New Vision Trust Custodian, rev. $150.
• David Wright to Terry Edmonds, rev. $92.
• Wheatly Properties LLC to Barbary Lane LLC, rev. $560.
• Kenneth Oppenheim to Kristine Hunt, rev. $682.
• Debra Honeycutt to ArWen Properties LLC, rev. $408.
• Myrtle Lawrence to Dudley Currin Jr., rev. $130.
Merrimon Township
• Hollis Powell to Bryan McKay, rev. $980.
Straits Township
• Randall Linville to Rachel Willis, rev. $231.
• William Henry to Paul Gillikin, rev. $280.
• Three Niner LLC to Chipper Thomas, rev. $70.
• Jeff Rogers to Branch Banking and Trust Company, rev. $25.
Harkers Island Township
• Winfred Parrish to Roger Brown II, rev. $536.
• Winfred Parrish to Roger Brown II, rev. $638.
• Rhonda Stewart to Brandon Norris, rev. $220.
Atlantic Township
• Myron Smith to Jullian Hamilton, rev. $43.
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
• Travis Jackson to Paige Lowery.
• Dionte Douglas to Leslie Calentine.
• Wendy Gagnon to Alonzo Falls.
• Logan Dunn to Mari Hawkins.
• Carl Zundel II to Lisa Thatcher.
• Briton Prestridge to Morgan Register.
• George Sledge to Shawna Bennett.
• Treyburn Perry to Mary Harrison.
• Jamie Norman to Sarah Allen.
• Greg Smith to Leslie Brant.
• Bradley Campen to Sarah Weaver.
• Russell Lewis to Mary Fay.
• Stevenson Weeks Sr. to Aundrea O’Neal.
• Aristeidis Vavasis to Alyssa Dill.
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
• Clayton and Kristian Pittman.
• Melissa McDevett and Warren McDevett Jr.
• Tanya and Cale Chapman.
• Tresa Willis and Christopher Rohrbaugh.
