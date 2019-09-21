Carteret County’s next Bogue Banks beach nourishment project appears to be a go, as one of two bids opened Friday afternoon came in under the county’s estimate.
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. of Illinois submitted a bid of $28.2 million dollars for the project, which will put sand on western Atlantic Beach, all of Pine Knoll Shores, a small portion of state-owned land in Salter Path and western Emerald Isle beginning in mid-November.
The bid was below the $30 million Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Greg Rudolph had projected.
“We’re very pleased,” Mr. Rudolph said late Friday afternoon, after the two bids were opened. “We feel like we can move ahead.”
The appointed Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises Mr. Rudolph’s office, will meet Monday at 2 p.m. in Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall to discuss the bids and the project.
It will be paid for with a combination of state money – more than $15 million allocated from a fund established last year by the General Assembly – plus county money and pro-rata shares from the towns, based on the amount of sand their portion of the beach will receive.
The county’s share of the money will come from its beach nourishment fund, which receives half the revenue from the county’s occupancy tax.
The planned project involves about 9.5 miles of beach and about 1.86 million cubic yards of sand, including 439,500 cubic yards for western Atlantic Beach, 956,000 cubic yards for Pine Knoll Shores, 116,600 cubic yards for Salter Path and 345,103 cubic yards for Emerald Isle.
The county went out for bids on the November project in late August and held a bid opening earlier this month. However, there were only two bids, and three are required to proceed with a bid opening.
Weeks Marine of New Jersey and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. of Illinois both resubmitted bids.
The county is coordinating the project in a similar fashion to the last nourishment project, completed this spring in eastern Emerald Isle, all of Indian Beach and almost all of Salter Path by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co.
There will be a composite unit rate – the same price for each cubic yard across all sections of the project – and each town will have its own contract with the dredging company, as in the past.
Mr. Rudolph credited competition and the fact that the county went out for bids well before the project is to start for the good price.
