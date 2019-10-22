MOREHEAD CITY — Construction has begun on the long-awaited Cook Out restaurant, a popular burger-and-shake chain coming soon to Morehead City.
The restaurant will be at 4127 Arendell St., next to Dank Burrito on the site of the former Budget Inn. Earlier this year, crews tore down the old motel building and removed the pool to clear land for Cook Out to begin building.
It will be the first Cook Out location in Carteret County. Rumors have flown for a while that it is coming to town, but fans of the popular chain have been waiting for official word of its arrival. Morehead City resident and planning board chairman Tom Outlaw said he gets questions about it a lot and has been asking about it during just about every meeting for the past year.
Sandi Watkins, city planning director, confirmed earlier this year the restaurant submitted a permit and preliminary building plans in February.
The Cook Out website lists the Morehead City location as “coming soon,” but no one from the company responded to requests for comment about the timeline for its opening.
A Cook Out location recently opened in Havelock, but before then, Morehead City residents had to travel nearly an hour away to Jacksonville or New Bern if they wanted something from the joint.
The first Cook Out opened in 1989 in Greensboro and it has been a North Carolina fast food mainstay since then. The chain now operates more than 250 locations across 10 states in the southeast.
