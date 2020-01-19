These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 10-16. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Charles Walker III to Johnnie Roberts Jr., rev. $230.

•    D.R. Horton Inc. to Alecia Gurkins, rev. $493.

•    John Fazzi to George Stegeman Jr., rev. $266.

•    Andrew Johnson to Lee Hemming, rev. $614.

•    Randall Craig to Alison Donnelly, rev. $600.

•    Robert Flaherty to Conrad Geibel, rev. $624.

•    Christopher Peele to Shari Porterfield, rev. $490.

•    Kristie McClanahan to Robert Horvath, rev. $756.

•    D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Egan, rev. $495.

•    William Wood to Steven Swinarski, rev. $179.

Morehead Township

•    H. Graig Hopkins to Matthew Letchner, rev. $223.

•    Roy Kittrell Jr. to Shelby Hooks, rev. $912.

•    Robert McGinnis to Rebecca Reynolds, rev. $469.

•    Janice Schwartz to Kent Cudney, rev. $485.

•    John Connell to Linda Rooney, rev. $262.

•    Franklin Lanier to John Richard, rev. $804.

•    Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina P.A. to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, rev. $236.

•    Andrea Anderson to Ryan Marshall, rev. $66.

•    Carl Platis to Aaron Rockwell, rev. $860.

•    Carolyn Starling to Kenneth Starling, rev. $330.

•    Jack Lewis to Kirby Lewis, rev. $526.

•    George Smith to Franklin Coats, rev. $1,300.

•    John Harris to William Schlegel, rev. $216.

•    Joseph Madusky to Clarence Ackerson, rev. $275.

•    Bogue Front LLC to Robert Pennington, rev. $937.

•    John Flournoy to Elisabeth Hill, rev. $1,376.

•    Jonathan Dickey to Summer Willis, rev. $190.

•    James Loynes to James Skinner, rev. $1,464.

•    Demus Thompson to John Smith, rev. $1,700.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to JTV LLC, rev. $346.

•    Edward Lupton to Gembug LLC, rev. $260.

•    PDL Beach Properties LLC to Eastline Holdings LLC, rev. $810.

•    How Corp LLC to 2020 Parrish Properties LLC, rev. $1,100.

•    RKTDVM LLC to C&L McQuiddy LLC, rev. $1,384.

•    Dorothy Worman to Demus Thompson, rev. $600.  

Harlowe Township

•    Paul Henriksen to Daniel Hodges, rev. $218.

Newport Township

•    Jonathan Lewis to William Woodrow, rev. $398.

•    Kevin Tolliver to Heather Styron, rev. $310.

•    John Harris to William Schlegel, rev. $140.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $948.

Beaufort Township

•    Streamline Developers LLC to M. Jobe Warner Jr., rev. $784.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Richard King, rev. $873.

•    Robert Martin Jr. to Julia Yeargan, rev. $726.

•    Mercer Building & Design Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $264.

•    William Mullin Jr. to James Howard, rev. $100.

Straits Township

•    Ann Gillikin to Cecil Gillikin Jr., rev. $9.

•    James Clark to Daugherty Campground LLC, rev. $2,000.

•    James Clark to William Daugherty III, rev. $900.

Harkers Island Township

•    PNB Holding Co. 2 Inc. to Harkers Island Partners Ltd., rev. $240.

•    Croatan Investment Co. LLC to Jeffery Gilbert, rev. $170.

Sea Level Township

•    Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to James Hawfield III, rev. $60.

Cedar Island Township

•    AARL Properties LLC to Russell Davis, rev. $70.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.