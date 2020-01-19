These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 10-16. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Charles Walker III to Johnnie Roberts Jr., rev. $230.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Alecia Gurkins, rev. $493.
• John Fazzi to George Stegeman Jr., rev. $266.
• Andrew Johnson to Lee Hemming, rev. $614.
• Randall Craig to Alison Donnelly, rev. $600.
• Robert Flaherty to Conrad Geibel, rev. $624.
• Christopher Peele to Shari Porterfield, rev. $490.
• Kristie McClanahan to Robert Horvath, rev. $756.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Egan, rev. $495.
• William Wood to Steven Swinarski, rev. $179.
Morehead Township
• H. Graig Hopkins to Matthew Letchner, rev. $223.
• Roy Kittrell Jr. to Shelby Hooks, rev. $912.
• Robert McGinnis to Rebecca Reynolds, rev. $469.
• Janice Schwartz to Kent Cudney, rev. $485.
• John Connell to Linda Rooney, rev. $262.
• Franklin Lanier to John Richard, rev. $804.
• Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina P.A. to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, rev. $236.
• Andrea Anderson to Ryan Marshall, rev. $66.
• Carl Platis to Aaron Rockwell, rev. $860.
• Carolyn Starling to Kenneth Starling, rev. $330.
• Jack Lewis to Kirby Lewis, rev. $526.
• George Smith to Franklin Coats, rev. $1,300.
• John Harris to William Schlegel, rev. $216.
• Joseph Madusky to Clarence Ackerson, rev. $275.
• Bogue Front LLC to Robert Pennington, rev. $937.
• John Flournoy to Elisabeth Hill, rev. $1,376.
• Jonathan Dickey to Summer Willis, rev. $190.
• James Loynes to James Skinner, rev. $1,464.
• Demus Thompson to John Smith, rev. $1,700.
• Streamline Developers LLC to JTV LLC, rev. $346.
• Edward Lupton to Gembug LLC, rev. $260.
• PDL Beach Properties LLC to Eastline Holdings LLC, rev. $810.
• How Corp LLC to 2020 Parrish Properties LLC, rev. $1,100.
• RKTDVM LLC to C&L McQuiddy LLC, rev. $1,384.
• Dorothy Worman to Demus Thompson, rev. $600.
Harlowe Township
• Paul Henriksen to Daniel Hodges, rev. $218.
Newport Township
• Jonathan Lewis to William Woodrow, rev. $398.
• Kevin Tolliver to Heather Styron, rev. $310.
• John Harris to William Schlegel, rev. $140.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $948.
Beaufort Township
• Streamline Developers LLC to M. Jobe Warner Jr., rev. $784.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Richard King, rev. $873.
• Robert Martin Jr. to Julia Yeargan, rev. $726.
• Mercer Building & Design Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $264.
• William Mullin Jr. to James Howard, rev. $100.
Straits Township
• Ann Gillikin to Cecil Gillikin Jr., rev. $9.
• James Clark to Daugherty Campground LLC, rev. $2,000.
• James Clark to William Daugherty III, rev. $900.
Harkers Island Township
• PNB Holding Co. 2 Inc. to Harkers Island Partners Ltd., rev. $240.
• Croatan Investment Co. LLC to Jeffery Gilbert, rev. $170.
Sea Level Township
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to James Hawfield III, rev. $60.
Cedar Island Township
• AARL Properties LLC to Russell Davis, rev. $70.
