These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 31-Feb. 13. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

• D. Rand Norton to Rebecca Swindell, rev. $260.

• Ralph Tucker Jr. to John Tucker, rev. $118.

• Modular Technologies Inc. to Deborah Corbett, rev. $50.

• Beverly Batten to Timothy Gilmore, rev. $365.

• Richard Armstrong Jr. to Andrew Wilson, rev. $400.

• Beverly Jones to Michael Sebastian, rev. $450.

• Michael Rote to Junior Figueroa, rev. $561.

• Howard Atwood to Jacob Clement, rev. $860.

• King White to Greg Cardwell, rev. $1,381.

• Hadnot Farm Investments LLC to Todd Parker, rev. $670.

• Margaret E. Gray Irrevocable Trust to Dorothy Pritchard, rev. $340.

• W.F. Parker to H&H Properties of Carteret LLC, rev. $450.

• Christina Mitchell to Johnathan Garrett, rev. $400.

• Lawrence Berberian to Randy Craig, rev. $1,415.

• Thomas Vasilos to Norbert Brown, rev. $350.

• Timothy Winters to Noel Rogers Jr., rev. $330.

• Jerry Vuncannon to Blue Moon Benefits Group Inc., rev. $360.

• Islander Ventures of Emerald Isle LLC to Alban Barrus Jr., rev. $376.

• Madeline Skinner to Joseph Phelan, rev. $460.

• Richard Makrickas to John Algeroy, rev. $1,440.

• Ryan Bass to Michael Rote, rev. $761.

• Robert Bishop to Jorge Seiglie, rev. $302.

• J. Randolph Cresenzo to Janet Scovil, rev. $580.

• Johnnie Eller to D&R EI LLC, rev. $170.

• Robert Fetterolf to BPRC Inc., rev. $550.

• Robert Lease to David Branch Jr., rev. $1,770.

• Darell Myers to Brian McCrudden, rev. $549.

• William Campbell to John McCambridge, rev. $396.

• Jimmy Benson to Richard Baker, rev. $570.

• Sharon Lewis to Richard Sanford II, rev. $1,350.

• Billy Davis to Stephen Tolliver, rev. $732.

• D.R. Horton Inc. to Lucas Kearns, rev. $470.

• Stanley Satz to Tyler Investments LLC, rev. $920.

• David Tyndall to Billy Davis, rev. $450.

• Mark Chase to Benton Brothers LLC, rev. $1,000.

• James Pulley to Charles McDade Jr., rev. $350.

• WJH LLC to Angelia Waye, rev. $352.

Morehead Township

• Mark Mansfield to Sarah Jones, rev. $300.

• Stephanie Mitchell to George Smith, rev. $920.

• Mark Hannula Construction Inc. to William Waters, rev. $220.

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Joseph Edge, rev. $154.

• Edith Shepherd to Thomas Beaver, rev. $498.

• Michael Lewis to David Horton, rev. $170.

