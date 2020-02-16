These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 31-Feb. 13. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• D. Rand Norton to Rebecca Swindell, rev. $260.
• Ralph Tucker Jr. to John Tucker, rev. $118.
• Modular Technologies Inc. to Deborah Corbett, rev. $50.
• Beverly Batten to Timothy Gilmore, rev. $365.
• Richard Armstrong Jr. to Andrew Wilson, rev. $400.
• Beverly Jones to Michael Sebastian, rev. $450.
• Michael Rote to Junior Figueroa, rev. $561.
• Howard Atwood to Jacob Clement, rev. $860.
• King White to Greg Cardwell, rev. $1,381.
• Hadnot Farm Investments LLC to Todd Parker, rev. $670.
• Margaret E. Gray Irrevocable Trust to Dorothy Pritchard, rev. $340.
• W.F. Parker to H&H Properties of Carteret LLC, rev. $450.
• Christina Mitchell to Johnathan Garrett, rev. $400.
• Lawrence Berberian to Randy Craig, rev. $1,415.
• Thomas Vasilos to Norbert Brown, rev. $350.
• Timothy Winters to Noel Rogers Jr., rev. $330.
• Jerry Vuncannon to Blue Moon Benefits Group Inc., rev. $360.
• Islander Ventures of Emerald Isle LLC to Alban Barrus Jr., rev. $376.
• Madeline Skinner to Joseph Phelan, rev. $460.
• Richard Makrickas to John Algeroy, rev. $1,440.
• Ryan Bass to Michael Rote, rev. $761.
• Robert Bishop to Jorge Seiglie, rev. $302.
• J. Randolph Cresenzo to Janet Scovil, rev. $580.
• Johnnie Eller to D&R EI LLC, rev. $170.
• Robert Fetterolf to BPRC Inc., rev. $550.
• Robert Lease to David Branch Jr., rev. $1,770.
• Darell Myers to Brian McCrudden, rev. $549.
• William Campbell to John McCambridge, rev. $396.
• Jimmy Benson to Richard Baker, rev. $570.
• Sharon Lewis to Richard Sanford II, rev. $1,350.
• Billy Davis to Stephen Tolliver, rev. $732.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Lucas Kearns, rev. $470.
• Stanley Satz to Tyler Investments LLC, rev. $920.
• David Tyndall to Billy Davis, rev. $450.
• Mark Chase to Benton Brothers LLC, rev. $1,000.
• James Pulley to Charles McDade Jr., rev. $350.
• WJH LLC to Angelia Waye, rev. $352.
Morehead Township
• Mark Mansfield to Sarah Jones, rev. $300.
• Stephanie Mitchell to George Smith, rev. $920.
• Mark Hannula Construction Inc. to William Waters, rev. $220.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Joseph Edge, rev. $154.
• Edith Shepherd to Thomas Beaver, rev. $498.
• Michael Lewis to David Horton, rev. $170.
