These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Shoebox Properties LLC to Terry Vithoulkas, rev. $1,010.

•    WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $230.

•    Joseph McCabe to James Harris, rev. $1,740.

•    John LeBlanc to Charles Dauberman II, rev. $308.

•    William Fox to Charles Sutton IV, rev. $540.

•    Marianne Menard to Summer Trading LLC, rev. $70.

•    L. Ardan Development Corporation to Brenda Benson, rev. $830.

•    Timothy Johnson to Abraham Lazarus, rev. $970.

•    WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Charles Forbes, rev. $40.

•    James Baumstark to Peter Deal, rev. $610.

•    Richard Ramos to Lisa Gore, rev. $366.

•    L.C. Ocean LLC to Joseph Low, rev. $600.

•    Ocean Spray Homeowners Association Inc. to Piper Brock, rev. $120.

•    Sharon Troxel to Shaun Short, rev. $870.

•    Jamie Starnes to Michael Weeks, rev. $125.

•    Brian Grabowski to John Mackey, rev. $396.

•    A&J Venture One LLC to Natalie Layden, rev. $380.

•    Rebecca Bugos to Jesse Duty, rev. $450.

Morehead Township

•    Adelaide Gomer to William Stroud Jr., rev. $970.

•    Harry Smith to Elizabeth Smith, rev. $190.

•    Steve Creech to David Henzler, rev. $430.

•    Zu Ruan to Marsha Williams, rev. $276.

•    Kenneth Westbrook to Andrew Baker, rev. $564.

•    Dale Boyd to Sharon Lewis, rev. $840.

•    Phong Do to Beverly Pham, rev. $100.

•    Mary McKnight to James Kraft, rev. $1,510.

•    David Richardson to Charles Caldwell, rev. $392.

•    Wanda Willis to Lifeline Housebuyers LLC, rev. $364.

•    John Ross to Richard Gorman Jr., rev. $1,225.

•    Sue Desai to Rentals ZV LLC, rev. $420.

•    Edgar Woodson to William Katz, rev. $1,126.

•    Della Lundy to Jack Webb, rev. $698.

•    Jeffrey Buren to Jason Yeomans, rev. $650.

•    Sarah Kirk to James Lail, rev. $570.

•    Danny Bridgers to Bambi Stanford, rev. $308.

•    Robert Birmingham to Robyn Eisensmith, rev. $330.

•    Lillie Nelson to Tara Liszewski, rev. $96.

Newport Township

•    Kyle Brown to Jessica Shirley, rev. $540.

•    Philip Glass to State Employees’ Credit Union, rev. $158.

•    Robert Bendick to Kenneth Rhue, rev. $333.

•    Foss Rentals LLC to Morgan Chastain, rev. $550.

•    Jared Foster to Miles Carter, rev. $479.

•    Philip Offenberger to Carl Sauer, rev. $624.

Beaufort Township

•    Harvey Darrah to Venture Lopez Jr., rev. $494.

•    Michael Owenby to William Harding, rev. $194.

•    Carol Madden to Diane Stephenson, rev. $680.

•    Mary Garvey to Dennis Kelly, rev. $270.

•    Mercer Building & Design Inc. to I.J. Hunter Construction Co., rev. $93.

•    Janet Grainge to PAKT Construction Inc., rev. $100.

•    Craig Rose to William Spickett, rev. $400.

•    David Taylor to Drew Turner, rev. $250.

•    Mercer Building & Design Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $264.

Straits Township

•    JSR Land Partners LLC to Farrell Johnson, rev. $170.

•    Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Mike Buriello, rev. $80.

•    Elizabeth Liles to Curtis Ayers Jr., rev. $290.

•    Ralph Johnson to Tommy Vinston Jr., rev. $650.

Harkers Island Township

•    Academy Field LLC to Thomas Smith Jr., rev. $520.

•    Jeff Kocher to Daniel Proctor, rev. $350.

Smyrna Township

•    Jonathan Dixon to Steve Massey, rev. $90.

Sea Level Township

•    The CRV Group LLC to William Gorges, rev. $37.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.