These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Shoebox Properties LLC to Terry Vithoulkas, rev. $1,010.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $230.
• Joseph McCabe to James Harris, rev. $1,740.
• John LeBlanc to Charles Dauberman II, rev. $308.
• William Fox to Charles Sutton IV, rev. $540.
• Marianne Menard to Summer Trading LLC, rev. $70.
• L. Ardan Development Corporation to Brenda Benson, rev. $830.
• Timothy Johnson to Abraham Lazarus, rev. $970.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Charles Forbes, rev. $40.
• James Baumstark to Peter Deal, rev. $610.
• Richard Ramos to Lisa Gore, rev. $366.
• L.C. Ocean LLC to Joseph Low, rev. $600.
• Ocean Spray Homeowners Association Inc. to Piper Brock, rev. $120.
• Sharon Troxel to Shaun Short, rev. $870.
• Jamie Starnes to Michael Weeks, rev. $125.
• Brian Grabowski to John Mackey, rev. $396.
• A&J Venture One LLC to Natalie Layden, rev. $380.
• Rebecca Bugos to Jesse Duty, rev. $450.
Morehead Township
• Adelaide Gomer to William Stroud Jr., rev. $970.
• Harry Smith to Elizabeth Smith, rev. $190.
• Steve Creech to David Henzler, rev. $430.
• Zu Ruan to Marsha Williams, rev. $276.
• Kenneth Westbrook to Andrew Baker, rev. $564.
• Dale Boyd to Sharon Lewis, rev. $840.
• Phong Do to Beverly Pham, rev. $100.
• Mary McKnight to James Kraft, rev. $1,510.
• David Richardson to Charles Caldwell, rev. $392.
• Wanda Willis to Lifeline Housebuyers LLC, rev. $364.
• John Ross to Richard Gorman Jr., rev. $1,225.
• Sue Desai to Rentals ZV LLC, rev. $420.
• Edgar Woodson to William Katz, rev. $1,126.
• Della Lundy to Jack Webb, rev. $698.
• Jeffrey Buren to Jason Yeomans, rev. $650.
• Sarah Kirk to James Lail, rev. $570.
• Danny Bridgers to Bambi Stanford, rev. $308.
• Robert Birmingham to Robyn Eisensmith, rev. $330.
• Lillie Nelson to Tara Liszewski, rev. $96.
Newport Township
• Kyle Brown to Jessica Shirley, rev. $540.
• Philip Glass to State Employees’ Credit Union, rev. $158.
• Robert Bendick to Kenneth Rhue, rev. $333.
• Foss Rentals LLC to Morgan Chastain, rev. $550.
• Jared Foster to Miles Carter, rev. $479.
• Philip Offenberger to Carl Sauer, rev. $624.
Beaufort Township
• Harvey Darrah to Venture Lopez Jr., rev. $494.
• Michael Owenby to William Harding, rev. $194.
• Carol Madden to Diane Stephenson, rev. $680.
• Mary Garvey to Dennis Kelly, rev. $270.
• Mercer Building & Design Inc. to I.J. Hunter Construction Co., rev. $93.
• Janet Grainge to PAKT Construction Inc., rev. $100.
• Craig Rose to William Spickett, rev. $400.
• David Taylor to Drew Turner, rev. $250.
• Mercer Building & Design Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $264.
Straits Township
• JSR Land Partners LLC to Farrell Johnson, rev. $170.
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Mike Buriello, rev. $80.
• Elizabeth Liles to Curtis Ayers Jr., rev. $290.
• Ralph Johnson to Tommy Vinston Jr., rev. $650.
Harkers Island Township
• Academy Field LLC to Thomas Smith Jr., rev. $520.
• Jeff Kocher to Daniel Proctor, rev. $350.
Smyrna Township
• Jonathan Dixon to Steve Massey, rev. $90.
Sea Level Township
• The CRV Group LLC to William Gorges, rev. $37.
