These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 20-26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Robert McMillan to Elbert Hill Jr., rev. $500.
• Vereit Real Estate to Schwarz Investment Property LLC, rev. $9,320.
• Cape Emerald Properties LLC to A-Team Village West LLC, rev. $1,000.
• Lorraine Sweeney to Roxanne Thomson, rev. $770.
• Steven McCurdy to Tracy Easter Jr., rev. $586.
• Stuart MacGregor to Joshua Dunn, rev. $400.
• Jill Witofsky to Neal Newhouse, rev. $138.
• Terry May to Donald Taber, rev. $284.
• Charles Basham to Daniel Curry, rev. $766.
• William Ratliff Jr. to Antony Roberson, rev. $616.
• Ted Creech to Dennis Pollock, rev. $160.
• Modular Technologies Inc. to Marvin Moore, rev. $220.
• James Lupton to Modular Technologies Inc., rev. $240.
• Edward Minton Sr. to Claude Cates, rev. $360.
• Martin Smith to Martin Smith Jr., rev. $930.
• Robert Penry to Frederick Barwick, rev. $50.
• RLI Investments Inc. to Anissa Stewart, rev. $810.
• Patricia Williams to Mary Edge, rev. $397.
• Rhonda Edwards to Carlee Brown, rev. $175.
• Deborah Sbarra to John Filipoff, rev. $544.
• Joseph Flott to Caleb Murphy, rev. $866.
• William Parker to ClarkCo Construction Inc., rev. $1,500.
• Marc Czaja to Rachel Lantieri, rev. $596.
• Ambrose Smith to David Harbove, rev. $308.
• Alma Simpson to Alma Simpson, rev. $6.
• Jill Shultz to Richard Armstrong Jr., rev. $360.
• David Duenas II to Travis Morton, rev. $600.
Morehead Township
• William Price Jr. to Brent Gill, rev. $760.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to PNC Bank National Association, rev. $108.
• William Perry Sr. to Mayumi Nastase, rev. $170.
• Nancy Bowman to Lester McGalliard, rev. $160.
• Joseph Whitley to Brenda Whitley, rev. $5.
• Edward Wolf to Kameron Gwynn, rev. $198.
• Sea Isle Ventures LLC to Vern Wenger, rev. $1,360.
• Michael Whitley to Michael Meroff, rev. $484.
• Renfrow Properties LLC to Robert Renfrow, rev. $269.
• Ralph Measley to Scott Brown, rev. $834.
• Jeffrey Hathaway to Steven Walker, rev. $500.
• James Perry to James Perry, rev. $988.
• Gary Corsmeier to Jesse Randall, rev. $600.
• Marlene Sensale to Frederick Venzie III, rev. $500.
• Fred Williams Jr. to Point East Properties LLC, rev. $720.
• Patrick Joyce to East Coast Holdings LLC, rev. $680.
• Sharon Black to Bridget Quiterio, rev. $310.
• Jonathan Pollock to Holly Morrison, rev. $370.
• Carolyn Dennis to Joseph Howard, rev. $880.
• Tonya Hunter to Philip Whaley, rev. $154.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to Sara Liles, rev. $688.
• Rony Shammas to Nancy Langford, rev. $1,170.
• Ronald Norton to CBK LLC, rev. $550.
• Ronald Rimmer Jr. to Cheryl Cartledge, rev. $870.
• Wall Rentals Inc. to Harold Painter, rev. $524.
Harlowe Township
• Paul Harmon to Herbert Sage, rev. $50.
• Anthony Galante to Gregory Smith, rev. $279.
• C.C. Ballard Holdings LLC to Jason Boos, rev. $296.
Newport Township
• Murdoch & Associates Inc. to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, rev. $50.
• Cynthia Beachem to Dale Davis, rev. $342.
• Bertha Tease to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $64.
Beaufort Township
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $520.
• Marten Stel to Asuncion Hernandez, rev. $260.
• Melinda Brown to Barry Evans, rev. $520.
• State Employees’ Credit Union to Secu*re Inc., rev. $165.
Straits Township
• The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Sheryl Salter, rev. $46.
• George Kluttz Jr. to Mike Buriello, rev. $124.
• WSF Land Holding Company to Johnny Bost, rev. $185.
• Farron Midgett to Robert Dain, rev. $184.
Harkers Island Township
• William McKay to George Applewhite Jr., rev. $152.
• Peggy Hackworth to David Rumler, rev. $320.
• Glenda Ebbighausen to Cathy Jones, rev. $160.
• Leslie Morris to James Thompson, rev. $350.
• Everett Willis to Richard Brandon, rev. $110.
Marshallberg Township
• Caleb Howell to Jeremy Ferguson, rev. $240.
Smyrna Township
• Jeffrey Swain to John Timberlake, rev. $365.
Davis Township
• Caleb Willis to Jeremy Davis, rev. $26.
• Weston Willis Jr. to Jeremy Davis, rev. $620.
Sea Level Township
• Donald Jones to Derek Gaines, rev. $518.
• Susan Salter to Mark Pinholster, rev. $150.
