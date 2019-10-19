These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 11-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Jeff Rogers to Branch Banking and Trust Company, rev. $80.

•    Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to James Scott, rev. $479.

•    Damian Smith to Brent Myers, rev. $260.

•    Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., rev. $566.

•    Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to James Mitchem, rev. $505.

•    Walter Warn to Alexandre Archioli, rev. $645.

•    H2 Associates of Swansboro LLC to Madhuram Hospitality LLC, rev. $7,700.

•    Kimberly Bryan to Regina Leggins, rev. $550.

•    Stephen Blanchette to William Dunn Jr., rev. $796.

•    Joseph Allegood Jr. to Danielle Bruno, rev. $1,200.

•    Christine Cummings to Todd Carver, rev. $1,300.

•    Kenneth West to Robert Gerrald, rev. $584.

•    Richard Batdorf to Brent Myers, rev. $136.

•    Joseph Williams to Marianne S. Waldrop Trust, rev. $845.

•    Afshin Safavi to Christopher Cates, rev. $3,550.

•    L.B. Page to Fred Lee Sr., rev. $100.

•    John Tilyard to Mark Wolz, rev. $39.

•    George Coltrane Jr. to Lillian Vaughan, rev. $690.

Morehead Township

•    Tina Pace to JSH Rentals LLC, rev. $1,600.

•    Robert Moore to Joshua Leslie, rev. $870.

•    Suzanne Padalino to Jason Hendren, rev. $650.

•    Francine Elliott to Robert Wright Jr., rev. $630.

•    Vision East Management Co. LLC to Molleighbrooke Properties LLC, rev. $2,190.

•    James Morrison to Melonie Edwards, rev. $541.

•    George Ives III to Michael Kirby, rev. $770.

•    James Anderson to Kenneth Chambers, rev. $371.

•    Kim Glasgow to Scott DeMichele, rev. $150.

•    Larry Beguin to Daniel Rice III, rev. $430.

•    Christopher Daniel to Brandon Wallace, rev. $430.

•    Ralph Clark to Paul Rainey, rev. $544.

•    Robert Scope to William Kirkman, rev. $440.

•    Darren Fulcher to Jerry Morrison, rev. $640.

•    Janice Mills to Angela Herrera, rev. $430.

•    Don Waddell to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $2,100.

•    John Dorsey to Cesar Vazquez, rev. $90.

•    2800 WFM Inc. to William Stonebraker Jr., rev. $609.

Harlowe Township

•    John Fay to Johnson Breen LLC, rev. $118.

•    Robert McAuliffe Jr. to Christopher Bennett, rev. $8.

Newport Township

•    Donna Kelly to Raymond Murphy, rev. $270.

•    William Henderson to Christopher Roma, rev. $265.

•    Bradley Parsons to Joseph Harrell, rev. $300.

•    Jessica Shirley to Cameron Fulford, rev. $364.

Beaufort Township

•    UHF Development LLC to Joel Eubanks, rev. $210.

•    Elizabeth Forster to Peter Watts, rev. $824.

•    Robin Ireland to Michael Valiquette, rev. $596.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Phillip Coe, rev. $868.

Merrimon Township

•    Gerelene Cavenaugh to Mark Smith, rev. $16.

Straits Township

•    Shalom Zabib to Cynthia Rose, rev. $30.

•    Bonnie Alcon to Amanda Smith, rev. $250.

•    Tina Pollock to Carolina Crawl Space Solutions Inc., rev. $40.

Harkers Island Township

•    Katie Parker to Sandra Willis, rev. $130.

Atlantic Township

•    Lauren Thorn to William Mason, rev. $60.

