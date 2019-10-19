These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 11-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Jeff Rogers to Branch Banking and Trust Company, rev. $80.
• Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to James Scott, rev. $479.
• Damian Smith to Brent Myers, rev. $260.
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., rev. $566.
• Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to James Mitchem, rev. $505.
• Walter Warn to Alexandre Archioli, rev. $645.
• H2 Associates of Swansboro LLC to Madhuram Hospitality LLC, rev. $7,700.
• Kimberly Bryan to Regina Leggins, rev. $550.
• Stephen Blanchette to William Dunn Jr., rev. $796.
• Joseph Allegood Jr. to Danielle Bruno, rev. $1,200.
• Christine Cummings to Todd Carver, rev. $1,300.
• Kenneth West to Robert Gerrald, rev. $584.
• Richard Batdorf to Brent Myers, rev. $136.
• Joseph Williams to Marianne S. Waldrop Trust, rev. $845.
• Afshin Safavi to Christopher Cates, rev. $3,550.
• L.B. Page to Fred Lee Sr., rev. $100.
• John Tilyard to Mark Wolz, rev. $39.
• George Coltrane Jr. to Lillian Vaughan, rev. $690.
Morehead Township
• Tina Pace to JSH Rentals LLC, rev. $1,600.
• Robert Moore to Joshua Leslie, rev. $870.
• Suzanne Padalino to Jason Hendren, rev. $650.
• Francine Elliott to Robert Wright Jr., rev. $630.
• Vision East Management Co. LLC to Molleighbrooke Properties LLC, rev. $2,190.
• James Morrison to Melonie Edwards, rev. $541.
• George Ives III to Michael Kirby, rev. $770.
• James Anderson to Kenneth Chambers, rev. $371.
• Kim Glasgow to Scott DeMichele, rev. $150.
• Larry Beguin to Daniel Rice III, rev. $430.
• Christopher Daniel to Brandon Wallace, rev. $430.
• Ralph Clark to Paul Rainey, rev. $544.
• Robert Scope to William Kirkman, rev. $440.
• Darren Fulcher to Jerry Morrison, rev. $640.
• Janice Mills to Angela Herrera, rev. $430.
• Don Waddell to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $2,100.
• John Dorsey to Cesar Vazquez, rev. $90.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to William Stonebraker Jr., rev. $609.
Harlowe Township
• John Fay to Johnson Breen LLC, rev. $118.
• Robert McAuliffe Jr. to Christopher Bennett, rev. $8.
Newport Township
• Donna Kelly to Raymond Murphy, rev. $270.
• William Henderson to Christopher Roma, rev. $265.
• Bradley Parsons to Joseph Harrell, rev. $300.
• Jessica Shirley to Cameron Fulford, rev. $364.
Beaufort Township
• UHF Development LLC to Joel Eubanks, rev. $210.
• Elizabeth Forster to Peter Watts, rev. $824.
• Robin Ireland to Michael Valiquette, rev. $596.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Phillip Coe, rev. $868.
Merrimon Township
• Gerelene Cavenaugh to Mark Smith, rev. $16.
Straits Township
• Shalom Zabib to Cynthia Rose, rev. $30.
• Bonnie Alcon to Amanda Smith, rev. $250.
• Tina Pollock to Carolina Crawl Space Solutions Inc., rev. $40.
Harkers Island Township
• Katie Parker to Sandra Willis, rev. $130.
Atlantic Township
• Lauren Thorn to William Mason, rev. $60.
