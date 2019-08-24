These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 15-21. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Mikel Huber to Simon Payne, rev. $280.
• Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, rev. $146.
• Bagwell Investments LLC to David Rahla, rev. $263.
• David McMahan to Bailey Real Estate Investments LLC, rev. $22.
• James Saunders to ORF LLC, rev. $250.
• Jerri Builders Inc. to Aaron Samsel, rev. $850.
• Walter Mull to Kimberly Watson, rev. $454.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Scott Mahnke, rev. $782.
• Wythe Perrine to Robyn Czuri, rev. $443.
• Dennis Delorier to Walter Mull, rev. $170.
• Jesse Goodman Jr. to Michael Whitehead Sr., rev. $1,620.
• Kristine Starnes to Donna Townsend, rev. $180.
• Tyler Holland to Richard Sooy Jr., rev. $592.
• Janet Robinson to Brian Hurley, rev. $1,070.
• Andrew Clark to Michael Miller, rev. $1,458.
• Erica McFayden to David Elmore, rev. $460.
• Boone Mountain Ventures LLC to Russell Padgett, rev. $140.
• Satish Kumar to Robert Dillingham, rev. $950.
• Eddie Baldwin to Tommy Beamon, rev. $482.
• Horizons East LLC to Therese Albright, rev. $486.
• First Choice Properties & Developing Inc. to Joshua Edmondson, rev. $444.
• Donna Ivey to Dawn Davis, rev. $1,640.
Morehead Township
• Peggy Rodgers to Jonathan Pence, rev. $364.
• Brett Froelich to Virginia Hedden, rev. $387.
• Mount Olive College Inc. to James Anderson, rev. $1,122.
• Jean Otto to Linda Smith, rev. $950.
• Noreen Barrett to Ronald Parnell, rev. $390.
• James Anderson to Sean Adkins, rev. $518.
• Longoria Properties LLC to Kandy Williams, rev. $258.
• BBCS Developers LLC to Anita Kahr, rev. $351.
• Gary Dudley to Joseph Esposito, rev. $212.
• Kevin Oliver to Arthur Watson, rev. $1,065.
• Philip Hutchings III to Ocean Reef Investments LLC, rev. $950.
• James Heidenreich to Holden Royall, rev. $640.
• I.J. Hunter Construction Co. to Casey Foushee, rev. $564.
• Eric Ludwig to D&M Properties of Greenville LLC, rev. $553.
• John Stone to Claudius Byrd, rev. $122.
• Josiah Bailey III to David Fredere, rev. $264.
• Pamela Nun to James Warren, rev. $371.
• Larry Land to Sandi Godfrey, rev. $340.
• David Gurganus to George Langdon Jr., rev. $655.
• Morehead Bluffs LLC to Frederick Winstead, rev. $1,402.
• Morehead Bluffs LLC to Frederick Winstead, rev. $598.
• Bert Whitehurst III to Linda Woodard, rev. $372.
• Kenneth Magel to Terrence Alger, rev. $630.
• Linda Bennett to Michael Jones, rev. $80.
• Linda Smith to Steven Warren, rev. $1,420.
• Phillip Perkins to Christopher Suggs, rev. $680.
• Thomas Bennett Jr. to Robert Singleton Jr., rev. $640.
• Thomas Howell to Jennifer Shearin, rev. $660.
• Timothy Bradford to William Flowers, rev. $568.
• Ronald Scouten to Ivey Hunter, rev. $80.
• George Edwards Rose Jr. to John Davies, rev. $80.
• Joyce Cottle Sullivan to Timothy Wicker, rev. $900.
• Hazel King to Timothy Bradford, rev. $490.
Newport Township
• Skylar Davis to Thomas Militano II, rev. $595.
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Branch Banking and Trust Company, rev. $195.
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Beverly Pham, rev. $115.
• Andres Myette Jr. to Richardo Velasquez, rev. $110.
• Curtis Garner to Tracie Beers, rev. $137.
Beaufort Township
• John Butler to Joseph McKenzie, rev. $287.
• Lauremy Creek Properties LLC to Todd Nelson, rev. $1,400.
• Mildred Harris to Winston Boyd, rev. $60.
• Beaufort Homes LLC to Ashley Hardison, rev. $572.
• George Stanziale Jr. to Laura Holland, rev. $750.
• Vasilios Michailidis to Zacharias Manousaridis, rev. $340.
• James Bolick to Joseph Rogers, rev. $450.
• Lynn Kawecki to Live Oak Investors LLC, rev. $900.
Straits Township
• Marvin Price to Jeffrey Leonard, rev. $90.
Harkers Island Township
• Todd Smrdel to Bruce Hill, rev. $210.
• Dennis Barbour to Shawn Gentry, rev. $185.
Sea Level Township
• Susan Furr to Kelly Berthold, rev. $380.
Atlantic Township
• Timothy Glover to Effie Carroll, rev. $74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.