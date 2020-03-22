These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 13-18. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• James Panzik to Michael Roberson, rev. $920.
• Timothy Allgood to Joshua Eubank, rev. $409.
• Cannonsgate at Bogue Sound Homeowners Association Inc. to Arthur Long, rev. $80.
• Craig Starcke to Emerald Forrest LLC, rev. $650.
• Robert Dixon to Kevin Blair, rev. $970.
• Barry Lynch to Christina Neal, rev. $570.
• M&M Land Development Inc. to Nancy Novotny, rev. $429.
• Thomas Clagon to Perry Mitchell, rev. $150.
• Sound Holding Co. LLC to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $112.
• Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Megan Etheridge, rev. $1,030.
• Jeffrey Nunn to Don Hicks, rev. $320.
• Nancy Fulton to Dorothy Lemieux, rev. $598.
• Gloria Daniel to Zachary Leonard, rev. $316.
Morehead City Township
• Keli’i Kaneshiro to Joseph Edge, rev. $100.
• David Sledge to Ana Rodriquez, rev. $31.
• Christopher Shumaker to Benson Campbell III, rev. $960.
• Richard Brown to David Davis, rev. $790.
• George Norris Jr. to Jason Gasque, rev. $90.
• James Hinds to Daniel Glosson, rev. $800.
• Perry Gorham to W. Cameron Haskett, rev. $408.
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to James Sloan, rev. $1,134.
• Daniel Simmons to Lonnie Chisenhall, rev. $1,800.
• Diana Mehling to Morris Wilder, rev. $426.
• Henry Butler to Elizabeth Beaver, rev. $250.
• Nina Erwin to Darryl Laxson II, rev. $142.
• David Davis to Gary Marchionini, rev. $578.
• Philip Glass to State Employees’ Credit Union, rev. $243.
• William Loggains to Heavyweight Properties LLC, rev. $70.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to Alford Dew, rev. $609.
• Maureen Alexander to Angelo Owens, rev. $581.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to Thomas Gough Jr., rev. $619.
• John Cohen Jr. to Robert Dern, rev. $182.
• Wesley Measamer to Steven Waters, rev. $880.
• Edward Markowski to Nathan Borgmeyer, rev. $410.
