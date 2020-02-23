These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 31-Feb. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Terry Hubscher to Timothy Griffin, rev. $734.

•    Emogene C. Lambert Revocable Trust to Emily Andrews, rev. $330.

•    Philip Lassalvy to Pierrette Lassalvy, rev. $250.

•    William Smith to W. Harold Keith Jr., rev. $664.

•    PNC Bank National Association to Cedar Creek Crossing East LLC, rev. $1,040.

•    Donald Turner to William Winstead III, rev. $334.

•    Christopher Cates to Michael Curry, rev. $1,070.

•    Douglas Banks to William Farrington, rev. $300.

•    The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lewis Shields, rev. $256.

•    Timothy Johnson to Paul Lefebvre, rev. $1,210.

•    Matthew O’Leary to Jack Billhimer, rev. $80.

•    Gregory Sweet to Roy Parker, rev. $273.

•    James Savastano to Donald Redfearn, rev. $282.

•    D.R. Horton Inc. to Hilton Frazier, rev. $485.

•    First Choice Properties & Developing Inc. to Phillip McBride, rev. $416.

•    Jerry Builders Homes LLC to Robert Lee, rev. $711.

•    Nathan Goff to D. Mingus, rev. $830.

Morehead Township

•    David Horton to Michael Lewis, rev. $170.

•    Thomas Carter to Andrew Bitleris, rev. $886.

•    Dan Wade to Robert McGinnis, rev. $590.

•    Mitchell Branon to Ovidiu Matache, rev. $720.

•    James Carter Jr. to Malcolm Hinton, rev. $580.

•    Margaret Perry to Jill Hendra, rev. $950.

•    Richard Schnepper to Stephen Berry, rev. $333.

•    Carolina Resources LLC to Jubilee Rental LLC, rev. $112.

•    Carolina Resources LLC to Donald Mastman II, rev. $112.

•    Coverage Slip LLC to Kenneth Snow Jr., rev. $100.

•    Curtis Ayers to Derek Britton, rev. $400.

•    Linda Chidsey to Ramon Farnum, rev. $436.

•    Kyle Graham to Constance Colby, rev. $250.

•    Dwayne Rich to Donald Cranwell, rev. $226.

•    Jesse Anstine to Kirstic Cross, rev. $654.

•    Emerson Crawford Jr. to Rufus Kimrey Jr., rev. $840.

•    Edgar Forney to Beverly Davison, rev. $860.

•    Dean Marson to Fred Lister, rev. $365.

•    Marvin Creamer to Jill Wall, rev. $281.

•    Jeffrey Schiff to Joseph Saracino, rev. $1,000.

•    C.R. Wheatly to Beverly Pham, rev. $23.

•    Cassie Steele to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $228.

•    Ernest Odum to Kristen Brown, rev. $530.

•    Robert Saunders to Donald Yuska, rev. $658.

•    Robert Cunningham to Robert Cunningham Jr., rev. $650.

•    Daniel Ericksen to Lonnie May, rev. $275.

•    Laura Walker to Linda Lee, rev. $170.

•    Patterson Copeland to Michelle Knipe, rev. $502.

•    Mark Stephanz to Martin Giblin, rev. $770.

•    Fitzula Properties LLC to Nicole Deluca, rev. $180.

•    Stephanie Rodelander to Peter Brotzman, rev. $200.

•    Christopher Hunt to Robert Wronko, rev. $810.

•    Michael Fitzula III to John Marshall, rev. $680.

•    Donald Baumgardner Jr. to Corey Thomas, rev. $175.

•    Clarence Monroe to Jesus Jauregui, rev. $60.

•    Randy Reed to Briland LLC, rev. $170.

•    William Gillette to Reuben Mathews Jr., rev. $80.

•    Hayrose Ventures Inc. to Steven Pruitt, rev. $750.

•    Thomas Bland to Elizabeth Lusink, rev. $1,120.

•    Ronald Wagoner to William Case, rev. $1,245.

•    Dana Stewart to William Hux, rev. $160.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Lesley Mason, rev. $338.

•    Ronald White to Pelletier Creek Marina LLC, rev. $2,350.

•    Jennifer Kern to Brittany Williams, rev. $280.

•    Maria Rose to Donald Atkins, rev. $70.

•    Pamela Bradley to Frederick Anthony, rev. $278.

•    Garry Baptist to Vu Tran, rev. $320.

•    John Dupree to Richard Dupree, rev. $160.

•    Vicky Collie to James Hughes III, rev. $978.

•    Martha Bagley to Brandon Harrell, rev. $800.

•    Bobby O’Daniel to Haywood Harris, rev. $670.  

•    Joel Fortune Jr. to Thomas Smith, rev. $970.

•    Nancy Hollingsworth to Michael Waine, rev. $706.

•    James Platt to Anastasia Shiryaeva, rev. $640.

•    Crush Properties LLC to Bert Ross Jr., rev. $490.

•    Gerald Riley to Michael Miller, rev. $650.

•    FMB at the Grove LLC to Beachrental III LLC, rev. $1,970.

•    David Barham to Jon Felton, rev. $310.

•    William McKinney to William Wallace, rev. $630.

•    Michael Nabors to James Gooch, rev. $531.

•    William Carruthers to William Jones Jr., rev. $736.

•    Robert Dixon to Robert Frye, rev. $231.

•    Oskar Lining to Jeffrey Porter, rev. $510.

•    Harold Apple to Kolby Martin, rev. $380.

•    MGM Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $126.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $948.

•    Suzanne Tesh to Michael Webster, rev. $960.

•    William Wallace to Blake Busch, rev. $1,210.

•    Waverly Jones III to Kenneth Bedford, rev. $90.

•    Bonnie Richardson to Michael Parker, rev. $237.

Newport Township

•    Wesley Lee to Ellen McNeill, rev. $360.

•    Bevin Wall to Lisa Hottenroth, rev. $140.

•    Anna Garrison to Gary Garner Jr., rev. $450.

•    Justin Smith to Paula Escobio, rev. $285.

•    Kristi Johnson to Michael Stephens, rev. $320.

•    William Douglass to Charles Cox, rev. $360.

•    Prentiss Garner Jr. to Southeast Industrial Services LLC, rev. $460.

•    Jeff Rogers to PVP LLC, rev. $125.

•    Fred Lister to Duncan Daughtry, rev. $549.

•    Duncan Daughtry to Richard Whipkey, rev. $430.

•    J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $700.

