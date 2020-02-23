These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 31-Feb. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Terry Hubscher to Timothy Griffin, rev. $734.
• Emogene C. Lambert Revocable Trust to Emily Andrews, rev. $330.
• Philip Lassalvy to Pierrette Lassalvy, rev. $250.
• William Smith to W. Harold Keith Jr., rev. $664.
• PNC Bank National Association to Cedar Creek Crossing East LLC, rev. $1,040.
• Donald Turner to William Winstead III, rev. $334.
• Christopher Cates to Michael Curry, rev. $1,070.
• Douglas Banks to William Farrington, rev. $300.
• The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lewis Shields, rev. $256.
• Timothy Johnson to Paul Lefebvre, rev. $1,210.
• Matthew O’Leary to Jack Billhimer, rev. $80.
• Gregory Sweet to Roy Parker, rev. $273.
• James Savastano to Donald Redfearn, rev. $282.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Hilton Frazier, rev. $485.
• First Choice Properties & Developing Inc. to Phillip McBride, rev. $416.
• Jerry Builders Homes LLC to Robert Lee, rev. $711.
• Nathan Goff to D. Mingus, rev. $830.
Morehead Township
• David Horton to Michael Lewis, rev. $170.
• Thomas Carter to Andrew Bitleris, rev. $886.
• Dan Wade to Robert McGinnis, rev. $590.
• Mitchell Branon to Ovidiu Matache, rev. $720.
• James Carter Jr. to Malcolm Hinton, rev. $580.
• Margaret Perry to Jill Hendra, rev. $950.
• Richard Schnepper to Stephen Berry, rev. $333.
• Carolina Resources LLC to Jubilee Rental LLC, rev. $112.
• Carolina Resources LLC to Donald Mastman II, rev. $112.
• Coverage Slip LLC to Kenneth Snow Jr., rev. $100.
• Curtis Ayers to Derek Britton, rev. $400.
• Linda Chidsey to Ramon Farnum, rev. $436.
• Kyle Graham to Constance Colby, rev. $250.
• Dwayne Rich to Donald Cranwell, rev. $226.
• Jesse Anstine to Kirstic Cross, rev. $654.
• Emerson Crawford Jr. to Rufus Kimrey Jr., rev. $840.
• Edgar Forney to Beverly Davison, rev. $860.
• Dean Marson to Fred Lister, rev. $365.
• Marvin Creamer to Jill Wall, rev. $281.
• Jeffrey Schiff to Joseph Saracino, rev. $1,000.
• C.R. Wheatly to Beverly Pham, rev. $23.
• Cassie Steele to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $228.
• Ernest Odum to Kristen Brown, rev. $530.
• Robert Saunders to Donald Yuska, rev. $658.
• Robert Cunningham to Robert Cunningham Jr., rev. $650.
• Daniel Ericksen to Lonnie May, rev. $275.
• Laura Walker to Linda Lee, rev. $170.
• Patterson Copeland to Michelle Knipe, rev. $502.
• Mark Stephanz to Martin Giblin, rev. $770.
• Fitzula Properties LLC to Nicole Deluca, rev. $180.
• Stephanie Rodelander to Peter Brotzman, rev. $200.
• Christopher Hunt to Robert Wronko, rev. $810.
• Michael Fitzula III to John Marshall, rev. $680.
• Donald Baumgardner Jr. to Corey Thomas, rev. $175.
• Clarence Monroe to Jesus Jauregui, rev. $60.
• Randy Reed to Briland LLC, rev. $170.
• William Gillette to Reuben Mathews Jr., rev. $80.
• Hayrose Ventures Inc. to Steven Pruitt, rev. $750.
• Thomas Bland to Elizabeth Lusink, rev. $1,120.
• Ronald Wagoner to William Case, rev. $1,245.
• Dana Stewart to William Hux, rev. $160.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Lesley Mason, rev. $338.
• Ronald White to Pelletier Creek Marina LLC, rev. $2,350.
• Jennifer Kern to Brittany Williams, rev. $280.
• Maria Rose to Donald Atkins, rev. $70.
• Pamela Bradley to Frederick Anthony, rev. $278.
• Garry Baptist to Vu Tran, rev. $320.
• John Dupree to Richard Dupree, rev. $160.
• Vicky Collie to James Hughes III, rev. $978.
• Martha Bagley to Brandon Harrell, rev. $800.
• Bobby O’Daniel to Haywood Harris, rev. $670.
• Joel Fortune Jr. to Thomas Smith, rev. $970.
• Nancy Hollingsworth to Michael Waine, rev. $706.
• James Platt to Anastasia Shiryaeva, rev. $640.
• Crush Properties LLC to Bert Ross Jr., rev. $490.
• Gerald Riley to Michael Miller, rev. $650.
• FMB at the Grove LLC to Beachrental III LLC, rev. $1,970.
• David Barham to Jon Felton, rev. $310.
• William McKinney to William Wallace, rev. $630.
• Michael Nabors to James Gooch, rev. $531.
• William Carruthers to William Jones Jr., rev. $736.
• Robert Dixon to Robert Frye, rev. $231.
• Oskar Lining to Jeffrey Porter, rev. $510.
• Harold Apple to Kolby Martin, rev. $380.
• MGM Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $126.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $948.
• Suzanne Tesh to Michael Webster, rev. $960.
• William Wallace to Blake Busch, rev. $1,210.
• Waverly Jones III to Kenneth Bedford, rev. $90.
• Bonnie Richardson to Michael Parker, rev. $237.
Newport Township
• Wesley Lee to Ellen McNeill, rev. $360.
• Bevin Wall to Lisa Hottenroth, rev. $140.
• Anna Garrison to Gary Garner Jr., rev. $450.
• Justin Smith to Paula Escobio, rev. $285.
• Kristi Johnson to Michael Stephens, rev. $320.
• William Douglass to Charles Cox, rev. $360.
• Prentiss Garner Jr. to Southeast Industrial Services LLC, rev. $460.
• Jeff Rogers to PVP LLC, rev. $125.
• Fred Lister to Duncan Daughtry, rev. $549.
• Duncan Daughtry to Richard Whipkey, rev. $430.
• J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $700.
