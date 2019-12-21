These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 12-18. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• D.R. Horton Inc. to John LeBlanc, rev. $475.
• Cynthia Danque to Neil Skrabec, rev. $1,020.
• Shannon White to Vivian Creech, rev. $144.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $280.
• Rose Enterprises of N.C. LLC to Edward Ham, rev. $140.
• Robert Moody to Glenn Tilghman, rev. $880.
• Cedar Creek Crossing East LLC to Third Eye Holdings LLC, rev. $1,000.
• Ross Parkes to Charles Wood, rev. $898.
• Little Family Trust to Ankeny Park Co-Op Inc., rev. $1,000.
• Little Family Trust to Ankeny Park Co-Op Inc., rev. $1,000.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $195.
• Patricia Foster to Joshua Cheatwood, rev. $372.
• Jeffrey Dorton to Chris Roulhac, rev. $60.
• Dennis Del Mauro to Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc., rev. $116.
• Thomas Schwieterman to Gina Graziani, rev. $60.
• Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Kevin Foley, rev. $700.
• Charles Kroll to Scott Yagodzinskie, rev. $658.
• Thomas Clinton to Michael Hadley, rev. $455.
• Joel Frank to Kent Von Hertsenberg, rev. $816.
• Steish Systems Inc. to Danny Harden Jr., rev. $110.
• A Dream 2 Believe LLC to Emerald Club 2.0 LLC, rev. $828.
• Billie Rankin to Suzanne Nolin, rev. $464.
• Sunspray Properties LLC to Ned T. Grady Inc., rev. $230.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $560.
• Wayne Dumenigo to Steven Albrecht, rev. $478.
• Glenn Meeks to Sloan Robinson, rev. $981.
• Lawson Rankin Jr. to Lois Hutchins, rev. $310.
• Elizabeth Nichols to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $110.
• Randah Whitley to Rufus Murray, rev. $230.
• Paul Brennesholtz to James Stout, rev. $950.
Morehead Township
• Greta Richards to Steven Huber, rev. $300.
• Lora Mosca to James Toth, rev. $950.
• EBIE LLC to John Walton, rev. $730.
• BRB Builders Inc. to William Gardner, rev. $630.
• Mark Keppler to Jeromie Miller, rev. $550.
• Mark Keith to Michael Gillikin, rev. $608.
• William Burns to Elizabeth Baugham, rev. $194.
• Larry Dunn to Paul Williford, rev. $398.
• Allison Smy to Jerry Garner Jr., rev. $258.
• Charlie Surles Jr. to Christine Flowers, rev. $630.
• Paul Ach to David Vanderford Jr., rev. $194.
• Fitzula Properties LLC to Sam Mann Development LLC, rev. $180.
• Frederick Winstead to Kenneth Dean, rev. $200.
• Frederick Winstead to Bell Investment Group LLC, rev. $270.
• L&N Properties to Sam-Man Developments LLC, rev. $132.
• Charles Redmond to Michael Basher, rev. $409.
• Perry Management Inc. to William London III, rev. $240.
• Drew Albrecht to Claude Paul III, rev. $608.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to David Lane, rev. $840.
• Stanley Chestnut to Kurt Sokolowski, rev. $1,728.
• John Mathews to Aaron Leuthe, rev. $310.
• M. Best and Sons LLC to William Warren, rev. $690.
Newport Township
• Leon Tolson to Camille Abiva, rev. $152.
• William Henderson to Stephen Laughinhouse, rev. $280.
• Carol Neil to Timothy Jennings, rev. $316.
• Steven Wagner to Joseph Sciortino, rev. $256.
• Zachary Moore to Lila Johnson, rev. $350.
• Joanne Bernatitus to Weston Willis Jr., rev. $385.
• William Boulia to James Brown, rev. $80.
• Rangeley Brown to Ernest Parker IV, rev. $4,400.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Todd Ferry, rev. $660.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to James Cunningham III, rev. $662.
• Leon Tolson to Mary Quinn, rev. $92.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Joshua Waldie, rev. $502.
Harlowe Township
• Diana Moeller to Susan Proulx, rev. $53.
Beaufort Township
• Timothy Fulford to Brendan McLaughlin, rev. $530.
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $180.
• John Baker to William Waggoner, rev. $772.
• Angela Scott to Patricia Grant, rev. $70.
• CRE Properties Inc. to Dale Harmelink, rev. $1,020.
• Edmond Nelson Jr. to Joseph Mahaley, rev. $370.
• James Greene to Douglas Grieve, rev. $1,330.
• Lawrence Cravey to Donald Aull, rev. $10.
• Joseph Monahan to Jeffrey Lewis Jr., rev. $475.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Russell James, rev. $645.
• Barney McLaughlin to Joseph Spruill, rev. $667.
• Charles Oliver II to 900 Live Oak JV LLC, rev. $1,020.
Straits Township
• Blue Heron Developers II LLC to Shelley Anderson, rev. $98.
Smyrna Township
• Michael Biggerstaff to Ralph Nitt, rev. $1,450.
Atlantic Township
• Margie Mann to Mark Gould, rev. $282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.