These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Feb. 27-March 5 The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Elizabeth Brennan to Nancy McAden, rev. $780.
- Graham Pratt to Charles Hughes III, rev. $350.
- Peter Watson to Steven Ingle, rev. $1,330.
- Wilbur Goff Jr. to Richard Gregory, rev. $710.
- Linda Lewis to Cynthia Sullivan, rev. $410.
- Ronnie Wood to Denny Sutton, rev. $426.
- Dorothy Bailey to James Hill, rev. $505.
- Weaver Holdings LLC to Ashton Terry, rev. $745.
- Michael Roberson to Michael Brafford, rev. $1,198.
- Thomas Beaird to Gerald Gavin, rev. $412.
- Donna Hopewell to Lilly Lewis, rev. $770.
- Patrick Young to Lisa Simpson, rev. $460.
- Bryan Purvis to Michael Nenni Sr., rev. $774.
- Charles Umstead to Jordan Winstead, rev. $648.
- Stephen Matthews to Richard Fricke, rev. $160.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Mary Sweatte, rev. $650.
- Elizabeth Hasken to Ernest Connor, rev. $1,330.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Cody Beachum, rev. $464.
- Carolyn S. Robertson Revocable Trust to Steven George, rev. $1,200.
- Edward Atkins III to L&S Rental Properties LLC, rev. $650.
- Michael Vitale to Paul Wiecek, rev. $595,
- Lee Ellen Spell to Maven Padz LLC, rev. $550.
Morehead Township
- Dennis Hilliard to Leslie Eason, rev. $493.
- Dwayne Rich to Wanda Cranwell, rev. $226.
- Nikhil Gupta to Don Austin, rev. $130.
- MGF of N.C. LLC to Lori Britt, rev. $438.
- Mark Tolley to Larry Barnes Sr., rev. $580.
- Kevin Schafran to Darious Ballou III, rev. $1,100.
- Annette Lapas to Michael Driver, rev. $332.
- Kelly Sloan-Murphy to Howard Randolph, rev. $610.
- Melissa Delin to Ryan Thomas, rev. $247.
- Mark Holland to Carlucci Family LLC, rev. $668.
- Peele Properties LLC to Bluedot3 LLC, rev. $3,600.
- Claude Paul III to David Gurganus, rev. $1,880.
- Samuel Young to Marilyn Stewart, rev. $700.
- Maria Heiges to Rebecca Caughman, rev. $604.
- Ben Craft to Robert Lane, rev. $998.
- Arthur Westbrook to Sharon Garner-Thompson, rev. $424.
- Jeffrey Lessey to Patricia Smith, rev. $510.
- Leland Vann to Pierre Mortemosque, rev. $1,510.
- Timothy Jones to William Spiegel Jr., rev. $1,372.
- Arthur McMillan Jr. to Ernest Odum, rev. $680.
- BRB Builders Inc. to Aimee Perkins, rev. $598.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to Randall Rowley, rev. $853.
- Joseph Bishop to John Roberts III, rev. $840.
- John Nichol to Gabriel Cacharro, rev. $506.
- Robert Alpaugh to Mark Mansfield Construction LLC, rev. $100.
- Gembug LLC to MF Construction Inc., rev. $260.
- Franklin Coats to Joseph Digiovanni, rev. $902.
Newport Township
- Chelsea Lewis to Christopher Entwistle, rev. $8.
- Logan Steinhauer to Faye Batten, rev. $490.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Jennifer Jernigan, rev. $310.
- Robert Hill to Bruce James, rev. $341.
- William Stanaland III to Guadalupe Frevia, rev. $308.
- Terri Gualtieri to Charles Hurley, rev. $296.
Harlowe Township
- Thomas Arnold to Tucker Briley, rev. $360.
- Joseph Graham to Robert Ballou, rev. $280.
Beaufort Township
- Michael McKay to Terry Mikels, rev. $180.
- G. Michael Carithers to Marshall Beach, rev. $1,800.
- Cynthia McCoy to Corbitt Norris, rev. $ 170.
- Michael Stafford to Blane Jackson, rev. $382.
- Robert Burgie to Charles Jackson, rev. $854.
- Mark Acri to Robert Burgie, rev. $465.
- Felix Muhlebach to Coleman Lantzy, rev. $270.
- Michael Basher to Dale Croson, rev. $430.
- Carrie Stallings to Buddy Samples, rev. $370.
- Tommy Vinston Jr. to Charles Jolly, rev. $440.
- Susan Hatcher to Scott Hubbard, rev. $873.
- Scottie Duncan to Brenton Sinclair, rev. $479.
- Martha Masotti to Craig Cannon, rev. $160.
Straits Township
- The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Marilyn Dail, rev. $64.
- David Gaskins to Holly Lewis, rev. $25.
- John Dixon to Jonathan Fulcher, rev. $1,840.
- James Guthrie Sr. to Lemuel Willis, rev. $60.
Harkers Island Township
- Clinton Sherrill to Leonard Britt, rev. $340.
- Albertelli Law Partners to U.S. Bank National Association, rev. $224.
- Thomas Sheehan to Robert Jackson, rev. $172.
- Josh Lane to William Lane Sr., rev. $1,180.
Smyrna Township
- Charles Pitts to Crystal River Property Holding Inc., rev. $60.
- Wellbird Turner III to Crystal River Property Holdings Inc., rev. $46.
- Joan Davis to VM Ventures Inc., rev. $44.
- Warren Guthrie to Stephen Rollyson, rev. $127.
Davis Township
- Julius Rowe to Kenneth Best, rev. $116.
Atlantic Township
- David Lopez to Brea Studebaker, rev. $260.
