These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Feb. 27-March 5 The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Elizabeth Brennan to Nancy McAden, rev. $780.
  • Graham Pratt to Charles Hughes III, rev. $350.
  • Peter Watson to Steven Ingle, rev. $1,330.
  • Wilbur Goff Jr. to Richard Gregory, rev. $710.
  • Linda Lewis to Cynthia Sullivan, rev. $410.
  • Ronnie Wood to Denny Sutton, rev. $426.
  • Dorothy Bailey to James Hill, rev. $505.
  • Weaver Holdings LLC to Ashton Terry, rev. $745.
  • Michael Roberson to Michael Brafford, rev. $1,198.
  • Thomas Beaird to Gerald Gavin, rev. $412.
  • Donna Hopewell to Lilly Lewis, rev. $770.
  • Patrick Young to Lisa Simpson, rev. $460.
  • Bryan Purvis to Michael Nenni Sr., rev. $774.
  • Charles Umstead to Jordan Winstead, rev. $648.
  • Stephen Matthews to Richard Fricke, rev. $160.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Mary Sweatte, rev. $650.
  • Elizabeth Hasken to Ernest Connor, rev. $1,330.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Cody Beachum, rev. $464.
  • Carolyn S. Robertson Revocable Trust to Steven George, rev. $1,200.
  • Edward Atkins III to L&S Rental Properties LLC, rev. $650.
  • Michael Vitale to Paul Wiecek, rev. $595,
  • Lee Ellen Spell to Maven Padz LLC, rev. $550.  

Morehead Township

  • Dennis Hilliard to Leslie Eason, rev. $493.
  • Dwayne Rich to Wanda Cranwell, rev. $226.
  • Nikhil Gupta to Don Austin, rev. $130.
  • MGF of N.C. LLC to Lori Britt, rev. $438.
  • Mark Tolley to Larry Barnes Sr., rev. $580.
  • Kevin Schafran to Darious Ballou III, rev. $1,100.
  • Annette Lapas to Michael Driver, rev. $332.
  • Kelly Sloan-Murphy to Howard Randolph, rev. $610.
  • Melissa Delin to Ryan Thomas, rev. $247.
  • Mark Holland to Carlucci Family LLC, rev. $668.
  • Peele Properties LLC to Bluedot3 LLC, rev. $3,600.
  • Claude Paul III to David Gurganus, rev. $1,880.
  • Samuel Young to Marilyn Stewart, rev. $700.
  • Maria Heiges to Rebecca Caughman, rev. $604.
  • Ben Craft to Robert Lane, rev. $998.
  • Arthur Westbrook to Sharon Garner-Thompson, rev. $424.
  • Jeffrey Lessey to Patricia Smith, rev. $510.
  • Leland Vann to Pierre Mortemosque, rev. $1,510.
  • Timothy Jones to William Spiegel Jr., rev. $1,372.
  • Arthur McMillan Jr. to Ernest Odum, rev. $680.
  • BRB Builders Inc. to Aimee Perkins, rev. $598.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to Randall Rowley, rev. $853.
  • Joseph Bishop to John Roberts III, rev. $840.
  • John Nichol to Gabriel Cacharro, rev. $506.
  • Robert Alpaugh to Mark Mansfield Construction LLC, rev. $100.
  • Gembug LLC to MF Construction Inc., rev. $260.
  • Franklin Coats to Joseph Digiovanni, rev. $902.

     Newport Township

  • Chelsea Lewis to Christopher Entwistle, rev. $8.
  • Logan Steinhauer to Faye Batten, rev. $490.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Jennifer Jernigan, rev. $310.
  • Robert Hill to Bruce James, rev. $341.
  • William Stanaland III to Guadalupe Frevia, rev. $308.
  • Terri Gualtieri to Charles Hurley, rev. $296.

Harlowe Township

  • Thomas Arnold to Tucker Briley, rev. $360.
  • Joseph Graham to Robert Ballou, rev. $280.  

Beaufort Township

  • Michael McKay to Terry Mikels, rev. $180.
  • G. Michael Carithers to Marshall Beach, rev. $1,800.
  • Cynthia McCoy to Corbitt Norris, rev. $ 170.
  • Michael Stafford to Blane Jackson, rev. $382.
  • Robert Burgie to Charles Jackson, rev. $854.
  • Mark Acri to Robert Burgie, rev. $465.
  • Felix Muhlebach to Coleman Lantzy, rev. $270.
  • Michael Basher to Dale Croson, rev. $430.
  • Carrie Stallings to Buddy Samples, rev. $370.
  • Tommy Vinston Jr. to Charles Jolly, rev. $440.
  • Susan Hatcher to Scott Hubbard, rev. $873.
  • Scottie Duncan to Brenton Sinclair, rev. $479.
  • Martha Masotti to Craig Cannon, rev. $160.  

Straits Township

  • The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Marilyn Dail, rev. $64.
  • David Gaskins to Holly Lewis, rev. $25.
  • John Dixon to Jonathan Fulcher, rev. $1,840.
  • James Guthrie Sr. to Lemuel Willis, rev. $60.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Clinton Sherrill to Leonard Britt, rev. $340.
  • Albertelli Law Partners to U.S. Bank National Association, rev. $224.
  • Thomas Sheehan to Robert Jackson, rev. $172.
  • Josh Lane to William Lane Sr., rev. $1,180.

Smyrna Township

  • Charles Pitts to Crystal River Property Holding Inc., rev. $60.
  • Wellbird Turner III to Crystal River Property Holdings Inc., rev. $46.
  • Joan Davis to VM Ventures Inc., rev. $44.
  • Warren Guthrie to Stephen Rollyson, rev. $127.

Davis Township

  • Julius Rowe to Kenneth Best, rev. $116.

Atlantic Township

  • David Lopez to Brea Studebaker, rev. $260.

