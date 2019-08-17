These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 1-14 The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Arlin Sechrist to Christopher Whaley, rev. $425.
• Richard Brasier to Diana Hoyle, rev. $470.
• Blair Development Group LLC to John Hagewood, rev. $4,700.
• Todd Smith to Shoreside Builders LLC, rev. $332.
• Rena Schaefer to Brian Lasley, rev. $806.
• Larry Horton to Steven Hildt, rev. $660.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $160.
• Joseph Johnson to Martin Pica, rev. $550.
• Edith Morris to Jason Clark, rev. $558.
• Lester Croom to Michael Pulley, rev. $590.
• Modular Technologies Inc. to Drainage Solutions LLC, rev. $260.
• Henry Rudnicki to Stefan Nakoneczny, rev. $910.
• Hugh Summerlin Jr. to Alan Owens, rev. $250.
• Hunter Brown to Brian Weihrauch, rev. $664.
• Karl Holst to RSA LLC, rev. $656.
• Marion Taylor to Marion Taylor, rev. $226.
• Millikan Properties LLC to Daniel Burnham, rev. $574.
• Neva Walker to Coley Mathews, rev. $140.
• Jeffrey Satterfield to Deborah Zappone, rev. $544.
• Robert Gerkens to Christine Sholander, rev. $1,230.
• Nan Miller to Gregory Turnage, rev. $1,450.
• Archer Bane III to Archer Bane IV, rev. $280.
• Kenneth Vincent to Richard Maleshefski, rev. $60.
• First Choice Properties & Developing Inc. to Allen Meade, rev. $412.
• Mohd Ismail to Philip Lassalvy, rev. $790.
Morehead Township
• Saranne Copperthite to Meredith Dillon, rev. $314.
• Ellen Riddick to Denis McAuliffe, rev. $272.
• Philip Lassalvy to Timothy Hickes, rev. $820.
• Pervis McLamb to JoEllen Wilkes, rev. $1,450.
• Stephanie Gillen to Ronnie Johnston, rev. $397.
• Joshua Schwartz to June Plotkin, rev. $430.
• Michael Lewis to Gary Norris Jr., rev. $448.
• Holly Lownes to Marcus Osterhoudt, rev. $1,210.
• W. Martin Harrell to W. Martin Harrell, rev. $99.
• Value-Ad Property Services LLC to Bradley Shunk, rev. $136.
• Deborah Best to AEG Homes LLC, rev. $470.
• Alice Clayburn to Rutherford Development LLC, rev. $443.
• Gary Garner to Heavyweight Properties LLC, rev. $320.
• Charles Jones to James Deratt Jr., rev. $280.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Lowry Holdings LLC, rev. $725.
• Janet Clarke to Larry Freeman, rev. $350.
• Cheryl Lynch to Paul Talley, rev. $1,650.
• Gordon Marks to Marc Lineberger, rev. $180.
• James Lloyd to Otho Britt, rev. $110.
• Kimberly Nimmo to John Jordan, rev. $440.
• Ashby Jordan to Kelly Joyner, rev. $440.
• Patricia Glaser to Joel Booker, rev. $368.
• William Whitt II to Warner Obando, rev. $150.
• Michael McCausland to Joseph Albany, rev. $1,000.
• Patrick Moser to Sylvia Mobley, rev. $134.
• Baboo Properties LLC to Elizabeth Tyler, rev. $1,800.
• Jimmie Beckom to Dustin Wilson, rev. $420.
• Dexter Manning to Joseph Barbour, rev. $1,253.
• North Carolina Real Estate Buyers LLC to Alice Batten, rev. $138.
• Grady Carroll Jr. to George Mitchell III, rev. $190.
• Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Robert Reynolds Jr., rev. $236.
• Charles Freeman to James Bryson, rev. $1,370.
• Leigh Baker to Robert Arthur III, rev. $1,300.
• Alice Golden to James Malato, rev. $8.
• Seavey Page to Cecil Gentry, rev. $5.
• Linda Rhue to Walter Kennedy, rev. $916.
• Jeannette Parker to Nadine Davidson, rev. $52.
• David Heywood to Francisco Sanchez, rev. $200.
• Charles Frawley to Jeane Marsh, rev. $516.
• Alice Golden to Terence Barber, rev. $5.
• Arnold Dolphin to Timothy Powell, rev. $10.
• Brenda Bright to Ketih Hutcheson, rev. $13.
• Kim Alger to Deborah Westbrook, rev. $970.
• Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Michael Kulp, rev. $194.
• Gary Lynn to Timothy Thelen, rev. $845.
• Andrew Cestaro to Kevin Brooks, rev. $600.
• James Bryant IV to Terrell Marshall III, rev. $192.
• Melva Mansfield to Ashby Jordan, rev. $632.
• Donald Duncan to Oral Roberson, rev. $1,590.
• Eva Klein to Alexandra Shinn, rev. $250.
• Milford Simmons to Betty Weeks, rev. $360.
• Bobby Talton to Donald Young, rev. $710.
• Gary Gooding to Douglas Ricketts, rev. $440.
• Paul Kincheloe Jr. to Kelly Williamson, rev. $64.
• James Phelps to Donald Patrick III, rev. $320.
Harlowe Township
• Rhonda Bennett to Johnathon Rigsby, rev. $80.
• Boulia Enterprises Real Estate to Desiree Schelinger, rev. $470.
Newport Township
• J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $900.
• Zachariah Spitzer to James Bender, rev. $468.
• Arlen Welch to Patricia Glaser, rev. $257.
• Makenzie Square LLC to Kathryn Riggs, rev. $310.
• Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc. to Teresa Matias, rev. $560.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to James McDougal, rev. $464.
• Marsha Fornes to Irene Pringle, rev. $140.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Brian Statler, rev. $574.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jimmy Stroud Jr., rev. $600.
• Jeffrey Adkins to Stephen Raeburn, rev. $480.
• David Moots to Katelyn Fulcher, rev. $270.
• Patricia Spear to Margaret Garner, rev. $90.
Beaufort Township
• Carl Stevenson to Shawne Moran, rev. $480.
• Lennar Carolinas LLC to Mary Post, rev. $634.
• Joseph Fitzsimons to Lee Norris, rev. $1,150.
• Nancy Evans to Mark Bass, rev. $10.
• The Town of Beaufort to Live Oak 1809 LLC, rev. $1,000.
• Daniel Rice to Phillip Canelos, rev. $495.
• Isaac Roberts to Michael Joyner, rev. $330.
• Ernest Cayton to Lynn Swann, rev. $340.
• The Boathouse at FSV LLC to Southern Marinas Boathouse N.C., rev. $35,000.
• John Clark to Bruce Mann, rev. $450.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Jeffrey Tibbetts, rev. $708.
• John O’Connor to Malcom Garland, rev. $100.
• Robert Melton to the N.C. Department of Transportation, rev. $350.
• William Short to Wiliam Schumacher, rev. $83.
• Fred Crisp III to Elizabeth Dean, rev. $1,380.
• Trevor Merrill to Farron Guthrie, rev. $374.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Deborah Cain, rev. $510.
• Frank Messina to Samuel Ballou, rev. $130.
• John Piner to Michael Grimm, rev. $946.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Brian Huss, rev. $768.
• James Norris to Adam Randles, rev. $80.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Tamara Grogan, rev. $818.
Merrimon Township
• Billy Smith to Brian Hubbell, rev. $554.
Straits Township
• Phillip Yarborough to Phillip Yarborough, rev. $95.
• Jeffrey Chadwick to the N.C. Department of Transportation, rev. $170.
• Carroll Hill to Francis Gannon III, rev. $45.
Harkers Island Township
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to W. Graham Cawthorne, rev. $76.
• Michael Brown to C.J. Chadwick & Associates LLC, rev. $119.
• Terri Bresenham to DKE Land Company LLC, rev. $540.
• Timothy Scherbatskoy to Michele Burris, rev. $810.
• John Wedekind to Alison Willis, rev. $250.
Marshallberg Township
• Commercial Property LLC to Bowen Clam Seed Co. Inc., rev. $760.
• Commercial Property LLC to Berg Harbor Shores LLC, rev. $240.
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Anthony Garner, rev. $200.
• Sally Willis to John Turner, rev. $95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.