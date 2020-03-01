These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 31-Feb. 26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Howard Dudley to Roger Corbett, rev. $120.
• Bobby Harrell to Virgil Kill, rev. $710.
• George Brown to Randy Jones, rev. $170.
• Randy Jones to R&B Investments of Beulaville Inc., rev. $70.
• Lanh Vo to Deborah Spence, rev. $380.
• Charles McFall II to Gerald Merrill, rev. $564.
• McNeill and Associates Inc. to Ryan Bass, rev. $560.
• Francis Lane to Mandi Russell, rev. $480.
• Clare Mackenna to Frederick LeBrun, rev. $408.
• James Bare to John Manning, rev. $295.
• John Baile Jr. to Sarah Green, rev. $331.
• Barra LLC to Johnny Binkley, rev. $550.
• M and S of Carteret LLC to Norman Paul, rev. $1,360.
• Jasmine Bishop to Brian Porter, rev. $638.
• The Estate of Kathleen M. Kreidler to Robert Mills, rev. $200.
• Jerri Builders Homes LLC to April King, rev. $830.
Morehead Township
• Thomas Grady to Frank Lewis, rev. $290.
• Judith Pate-Buchanan to Sallie Guthrie, rev. $270.
• Daniel Glosson to Edward Cotton Jr., rev. $490.
• Edward Levine to Glen Noonan, rev. $274.
• Demertrius Bell to William Boulia, rev. $460.
• Patricia Gajda to Christopher Worrell, rev. $440.
• Anne Haritos to William Moss III, rev. $630.
• Larry Nickens to Randolph Miller Sr., rev. $650.
• Holly Fisher to Nicholas Staryeu, rev. $325.
• Jeffrey Jones to Matthew Boss, rev. $1,110.
• Salter Ridge Properties LLC to Todd Grosshandler, rev. $1,990.
• Nicholas Martin to Anthony Micalizzi, rev. $564.
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., rev. $753.
• John Stone III to Coastal Home Services Inc., rev. $700.
• Erwin Chasak Jr. to the Donald Allan Perkins Revocable Trust, rev. $460.
• James Penney to Barbara MacLean, rev. $9.
• Kiraboltam LLC to Kevin McKnight, rev. $42.
• Kiraboltam LLC to Arthritis and Rehabilitation Medicine PLLC, rev. $84.
• Mark Hamilton to Richard Bryant, rev. $450.
• John Morley Sr. to Pamela Boyd, rev. $740.
Newport Township
• Karen McCabe to Furna Investments LLC, rev. $80.
• Ronald Garner to Aaron Gillikin, rev. $240.
• Anita Ward to Amanda Johnson, rev. $233.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Makenzie Guthrie, rev. $450.
• Teressa Oldson to Jean-Paul Wittman, rev. $120.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Charles Ridgway, rev. $484.
• Clell Pence to Jean-Paul Wittman, rev. $170.
• P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Terry Donnelly, rev. $206.
• Sterling Ketner Jr. to Donlan Papp, rev. $374.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Charles Moy, rev. $502.
• Perry Smith to Jon Ritter, rev. $1,045.
• Kevin Zieverink to Samantha Chambers, rev. $137.
• Kevin Zieverink to Wayne Chambers Jr., rev. $144.
• Sandra Rinderknecht to Yoley Javier, rev. $257.
• Francesco Grassi to Gloria Ellis, rev. $112.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Geoffrey Justice, rev. $434.
Harlowe Township
• Cory DiMauro to Robert Damron, rev. $466.
• Charles Cone to Antionette Oberci, rev. $958.
• Noel Stein to JH & JL LLC, rev. $48.
• Gary Hill Sr. to Scott Hill, rev. $550.
• Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, rev. $201.
• Bruner Sides to Zach Wooten, rev. $550.
Beaufort Township
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $720.
• Monica Quidley to James Crooms, rev. $342.
• Fred Conner to James Tompkins Jr., rev. $430.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Darrel Lynch, rev. $710.
• Charles Jackson to Donald Green, rev. $230.
• Cathy Mills to Tom Beaird, rev. $852.
• Christopher Manousaridis to William Potter, rev. $395.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Walsh, rev. $728.
• Jimmie Huffines to Susan Sanders, rev. $760.
• Timothy Beck to Douglas Deck, rev. $210.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, rev. $119.
• Benjamin Hines Jr. to Gregory Evans, rev. $120.
• Thomas Higgins III to 1811 Invest LLC, rev. $5,000.
• Frances Volker to Thomas Mann, rev. $250.
• Breton Stetka to Jeffrey Johnston, rev. $1,604.
• Tracey Carithers to TNNC Ventures LLC, rev. $1,200.
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $420.
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $180.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Taylor, rev. $894.
• Jordan Law Offices P.A. to Select Bank & Trust Company, rev. $68.
• John Cutrell Jr. to Stefan Lewis, rev. $394.
• John Willis to Beaufort Storage Stables LLC, rev. $310.
Merrimon Township
• Cherlyn Hall to B. Hain Ficken Jr., rev. $16.
Straits Township
• Gunnar Stumpe to Francis Southerland IV, rev. $223.
• Leonard Farrugia to Leonard Farrugia, rev. $350.
• Larence Lewis Jr. to Intracoastal Home Solutions LLC, rev. $24.
• Lemuel Willis to Stanley McCoy, rev. $235.
Harkers Island Township
• Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Bank of America, rev. $288.
• George Hinson Sr. to Steven Wooten, rev. $890.
• Elmer Whaley to David Nifong, rev. $180.
Cedar Island Township
• Bernard Harris to Rodney Farnsworth III, rev. $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.