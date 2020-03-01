These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 31-Feb. 26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Howard Dudley to Roger Corbett, rev. $120.

•    Bobby Harrell to Virgil Kill, rev. $710.

•    George Brown to Randy Jones, rev. $170.

•    Randy Jones to R&B Investments of Beulaville Inc., rev. $70.

•    Lanh Vo to Deborah Spence, rev. $380.

•    Charles McFall II to Gerald Merrill, rev. $564.

•    McNeill and Associates Inc. to Ryan Bass, rev. $560.

•    Francis Lane to Mandi Russell, rev. $480.

•    Clare Mackenna to Frederick LeBrun, rev. $408.

•    James Bare to John Manning, rev. $295.

•    John Baile Jr. to Sarah Green, rev. $331.

•    Barra LLC to Johnny Binkley, rev. $550.

•    M and S of Carteret LLC to Norman Paul, rev. $1,360.

•    Jasmine Bishop to Brian Porter, rev. $638.

•    The Estate of Kathleen M. Kreidler to Robert Mills, rev. $200.

•    Jerri Builders Homes LLC to April King, rev. $830.  

Morehead Township

•    Thomas Grady to Frank Lewis, rev. $290.

•    Judith Pate-Buchanan to Sallie Guthrie, rev. $270.

•    Daniel Glosson to Edward Cotton Jr., rev. $490.

•    Edward Levine to Glen Noonan, rev. $274.

•    Demertrius Bell to William Boulia, rev. $460.

•    Patricia Gajda to Christopher Worrell, rev. $440.

•    Anne Haritos to William Moss III, rev. $630.

•    Larry Nickens to Randolph Miller Sr., rev. $650.

•    Holly Fisher to Nicholas Staryeu, rev. $325.

•    Jeffrey Jones to Matthew Boss, rev. $1,110.

•    Salter Ridge Properties LLC to Todd Grosshandler, rev. $1,990.

•    Nicholas Martin to Anthony Micalizzi, rev. $564.

•    Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., rev. $753.

•    John Stone III to Coastal Home Services Inc., rev. $700.

•    Erwin Chasak Jr. to the Donald Allan Perkins Revocable Trust, rev. $460.

•    James Penney to Barbara MacLean, rev. $9.

•    Kiraboltam LLC to Kevin McKnight, rev. $42.

•    Kiraboltam LLC to Arthritis and Rehabilitation Medicine PLLC, rev. $84.

•    Mark Hamilton to Richard Bryant, rev. $450.

•    John Morley Sr. to Pamela Boyd, rev. $740.  

Newport Township

•    Karen McCabe to Furna Investments LLC, rev. $80.

•    Ronald Garner to Aaron Gillikin, rev. $240.

•    Anita Ward to Amanda Johnson, rev. $233.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Makenzie Guthrie, rev. $450.

•    Teressa Oldson to Jean-Paul Wittman, rev. $120.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Charles Ridgway, rev. $484.  

•    Clell Pence to Jean-Paul Wittman, rev. $170.

•    P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Terry Donnelly, rev. $206.

•    Sterling Ketner Jr. to Donlan Papp, rev. $374.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Charles Moy, rev. $502.  

•    Perry Smith to Jon Ritter, rev. $1,045.

•    Kevin Zieverink to Samantha Chambers, rev. $137.

•    Kevin Zieverink to Wayne Chambers Jr., rev. $144.

•    Sandra Rinderknecht to Yoley Javier, rev. $257.

•    Francesco Grassi to Gloria Ellis, rev. $112.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Geoffrey Justice, rev. $434.

Harlowe Township

•    Cory DiMauro to Robert Damron, rev. $466.

•    Charles Cone to Antionette Oberci, rev. $958.

•    Noel Stein to JH & JL LLC, rev. $48.

•    Gary Hill Sr. to Scott Hill, rev. $550.

•    Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, rev. $201.   

•    Bruner Sides to Zach Wooten, rev. $550.   

Beaufort Township

•    Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $720.

•    Monica Quidley to James Crooms, rev. $342.

•    Fred Conner to James Tompkins Jr., rev. $430.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Darrel Lynch, rev. $710.

•    Charles Jackson to Donald Green, rev. $230.

•    Cathy Mills to Tom Beaird, rev. $852.

•    Christopher Manousaridis to William Potter, rev. $395.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Walsh, rev. $728.

•    Jimmie Huffines to Susan Sanders, rev. $760.

•    Timothy Beck to Douglas Deck, rev. $210.

•    Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, rev. $119.

•    Benjamin Hines Jr. to Gregory Evans, rev. $120.

•    Thomas Higgins III to 1811 Invest LLC, rev. $5,000.   

•    Frances Volker to Thomas Mann, rev. $250.

•    Breton Stetka to Jeffrey Johnston, rev. $1,604.

•    Tracey Carithers to TNNC Ventures LLC, rev. $1,200.

•    Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $420.

•    Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $180.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Taylor, rev. $894.  

•    Jordan Law Offices P.A. to Select Bank & Trust Company, rev. $68.

•    John Cutrell Jr. to Stefan Lewis, rev. $394.

•    John Willis to Beaufort Storage Stables LLC, rev. $310.

Merrimon Township

•    Cherlyn Hall to B. Hain Ficken Jr., rev. $16.   

Straits Township

•    Gunnar Stumpe to Francis Southerland IV, rev. $223.

•    Leonard Farrugia to Leonard Farrugia, rev. $350.

•    Larence Lewis Jr. to Intracoastal Home Solutions LLC, rev. $24.

•    Lemuel Willis to Stanley McCoy, rev. $235.

Harkers Island Township

•    Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Bank of America, rev. $288.

•    George Hinson Sr. to Steven Wooten, rev. $890.   

•    Elmer Whaley to David Nifong, rev. $180.

Cedar Island Township

•    Bernard Harris to Rodney Farnsworth III, rev. $30. 

