These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 16-22. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Anthony Johnson to Dogwood Properties of Goldsboro LLC, rev. $400.
• C.R. Wheatly to Wiley Boyce, rev. $70.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Ivette Domenech, rev. $471.
• Clifton Horne to Charlie Tingen Jr., rev. $690.
• Charles Walker III to Johnnie Roberts Jr., rev. $230.
• William Wood to Steven Swinarski, rev. $179.
• Norris Landing Developers LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $2,000.
• Mark Marino to R CHI LLC, rev. $380.
• Joseph Fertitta to Perry Callicutt, rev. $280.
• Ocean Spray Home Owners Association Inc. to Lynn Stutts, rev. $90.
• Harold Pendergrass to Nacrina Haney, rev. $850.
• Jennifer Tallett to Mason Farm Properties LLC, rev. $1,600.
Morehead Township
• Lynn Williams to Hedda Ciaramella, rev. $464.
• Joseph Barwick to Robert Farias, rev. $679.
• William Slater to Jennifer Slater, rev. $167.
• Hugh Cameron to Hugh Cameron, rev. $500.
• Deborah Jacobs to Clement Sharek Jr., rev. $510.
• Marvin Creamer to Tanya Amatori, rev. $1,300.
• Osmend Gaskill to Michael Ziebarth, rev. $190.
• H. Graig Hopkins to Matthew Letchner, rev. $223.
• Roy Kittrell Jr. to Shelby Hooks, rev. $912.
• Robert McGinnis to Rebecca Reynolds, rev. $469.
• Dorothy Worman to Demus Thompson, rev. $600.
• Theodore Goetzinger to Vicky Collie, rev. $1,564.
• Michael Jones to C and D Capital Holdings LLC, rev. $600.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to Laura Fisher, rev. $840.
• Karin Smith to Karin Smith, rev. $20.
• PALCO Investments LLC to Croatan Investments Co. LLC, rev. $370.
• Charles Wilhelm to Margaret Beaty, rev. $250.
• Eastern North Carolina Broadcasting Corp. to ALT Holdings LLC, rev. $1,250.
Beaufort Township
• Mercer Building & Design Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $264.
• William Mullin Jr. to James Howard, rev. $100.
• Cynthia Murrelle to Sumner Parham III, rev. $55.
Smyrna Township
• Larry Dennis to William Faircloth, rev. $5.
