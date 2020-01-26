These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 16-22. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Anthony Johnson to Dogwood Properties of Goldsboro LLC, rev. $400.

•    C.R. Wheatly to Wiley Boyce, rev. $70.

•    D.R. Horton Inc. to Ivette Domenech, rev. $471.

•    Clifton Horne to Charlie Tingen Jr., rev. $690.

•    Charles Walker III to Johnnie Roberts Jr., rev. $230.

•    William Wood to Steven Swinarski, rev. $179.

•    Norris Landing Developers LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $2,000.

•    Mark Marino to R CHI LLC, rev. $380.

•    Joseph Fertitta to Perry Callicutt, rev. $280.

•    Ocean Spray Home Owners Association Inc. to Lynn Stutts, rev. $90.

•    Harold Pendergrass to Nacrina Haney, rev. $850.

•    Jennifer Tallett to Mason Farm Properties LLC, rev. $1,600.

Morehead Township

•    Lynn Williams to Hedda Ciaramella, rev. $464.

•    Joseph Barwick to Robert Farias, rev. $679.

•    William Slater to Jennifer Slater, rev. $167.

•    Hugh Cameron to Hugh Cameron, rev. $500.

•    Deborah Jacobs to Clement Sharek Jr., rev. $510.

•    Marvin Creamer to Tanya Amatori, rev. $1,300.

•    Osmend Gaskill to Michael Ziebarth, rev. $190.

•    H. Graig Hopkins to Matthew Letchner, rev. $223.

•    Roy Kittrell Jr. to Shelby Hooks, rev. $912.

•    Robert McGinnis to Rebecca Reynolds, rev. $469.

•    Dorothy Worman to Demus Thompson, rev. $600.

•    Theodore Goetzinger to Vicky Collie, rev. $1,564.

•    Michael Jones to C and D Capital Holdings LLC, rev. $600.

•    2800 WFM Inc. to Laura Fisher, rev. $840.

•    Karin Smith to Karin Smith, rev. $20.

•    PALCO Investments LLC to Croatan Investments Co. LLC, rev. $370.

•    Charles Wilhelm to Margaret Beaty, rev. $250.

•    Eastern North Carolina Broadcasting Corp. to ALT Holdings LLC, rev. $1,250.

Beaufort Township

•    Mercer Building & Design Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $264.

•    William Mullin Jr. to James Howard, rev. $100.

•    Cynthia Murrelle to Sumner Parham III, rev. $55.

Smyrna Township

•    Larry Dennis to William Faircloth, rev. $5.

