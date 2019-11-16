These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 8-14. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Roger Ricketts to Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc., rev. $650.

•    John DeMichele to PDL Beach Properties LLC, rev. $900.

•    Pamela Schmidt to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $960.

•    DFOA to Robert Gregory, rev. $160.

•    C.M. Renigar Builders LLC to Lauren Blair, rev. $690.

•    Quinton Cooke Jr. to Van Camp Living Exchange LLC, rev. $1,710.

•    Charles Penn to William Callaghan, rev. $457.

•    Sounds Good To Me LLC to William Lane, rev. $1,440.

•    Ross Parkes to Charles Hairr, rev. $10.

•    Lejeune Motor Company to Vincent Kosich, rev. $720.

•    Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. to Stephen Ellzey Jr., rev. $608.

•    Patrick Sheldon to Richard Puruleski, rev. $320.

•    Jerry Stroud to Marvin Miller, rev. $1,400.

•    James Kriete to John O’Hara, rev. $872.

•    Wesley Cox to Anthony Howell, rev. $900.

•    R. Douglas Llewellyn to Scarborough Heirs Entertainment Properties LLC, rev. $68.

•    Thomas Brundage to Carolyn Wilson, rev. $370.

•    Jill Witofsky to Allen Harker, rev. $856.

•    Richard Gay to Jill Witofsky, rev. $554.

•    John Tantum to Sean White, rev. $835.  

Morehead Township

•    Alfred McCulloch to Donald Gann, rev. $670.

•    Thomas Sneed to Susan Michel, rev. $640.

•    Larry Land to Janine Badic, rev. $350.

•    Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $378.

•    Varetta Campbell to All Star Financial LLC, rev. $240.

•    Herbert Stanford III to John Davies, rev. $550.

•    Sherry Guthrie to James Montgomery, rev. $92.

•    Paul Tyler IV to Sunchaser Escapes LLC, rev. $170.

•    Michael Williams to Larry Bennett, rev. $930.

•    Benjamin Smith to Camelot East LLC, rev. $169.

•    Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina P.A. to AmeriHome Mortgage Company LLC, rev. $286.

•    Wesley Lamb to Tyler Abbott, rev. $446.

•    Oceanus Capital LLC to M. Best and Sons LLC, rev. $1,980.

•    Oceanus Capital LLC to DBMC LLC, rev. $1,980.

•    Carla Withrow to Gregory Calone, rev. $824.

•    A. David Watson to Amy Akins, rev. $560.

•    Elizabeth Lewis to William Coulter, rev. $168.

•    W. Frank Daugherty III to Steven Matthews, rev. $1,260.

•    Carolyn Creech to Samuel Young Jr., rev. $620.

•    Betty Sampson to Michael Kelleher, rev. $220.

•    2800 WFM Inc. to William Cannon, rev. $609.

•    Jayne Wall to William Davis IV, rev. $500.

•     Steven Hess to Lamont Brown, rev. $350.

Harlowe Township

•    Phillip Mertz III to Benjamin Bell Jr., rev. $238.

Newport Township

•    Charles Cox to Donald Krieger, rev. $330.

•    Sherry Ellingsworth to Vaughan Johnson, rev. $102.

•    Gilbert Day to Daphne Pierce, rev. $320.

•    Francis Mapili to ADDEES Properties LLC, rev. $36.

•    Nathan Willis to Gregory Adams, rev. $250.

•    Charles Walker to BRB Builders Inc. rev. $60.

•    Randall Seltzer to Michelle Haas, rev. $328.

Beaufort Township

•    Joseph Furtner to Teresa Lively, rev. $364.

•    Peggy Bourne to Joseph Naset, rev. $210.

•    Philip Glass to Ken Lambeth, rev. $290.

•    Julie Winchester to Charles Jackson, $200.

•    David Nance to Romas White Jr., rev. $304.

Straits Township

•    The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Mitchell Blevins, rev. $42.

Harkers Island Township

•    Joseph Beasley Jr. to Jonathan Montford, rev. $525.

•    Coastal Heritage Construction and Realty LLC to Benjamin Willis, rev. $100.

Smyrna Township

•    Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Branch Banking and Trust Company, rev. $111.

