These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 8-14. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Roger Ricketts to Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc., rev. $650.
• John DeMichele to PDL Beach Properties LLC, rev. $900.
• Pamela Schmidt to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $960.
• DFOA to Robert Gregory, rev. $160.
• C.M. Renigar Builders LLC to Lauren Blair, rev. $690.
• Quinton Cooke Jr. to Van Camp Living Exchange LLC, rev. $1,710.
• Charles Penn to William Callaghan, rev. $457.
• Sounds Good To Me LLC to William Lane, rev. $1,440.
• Ross Parkes to Charles Hairr, rev. $10.
• Lejeune Motor Company to Vincent Kosich, rev. $720.
• Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. to Stephen Ellzey Jr., rev. $608.
• Patrick Sheldon to Richard Puruleski, rev. $320.
• Jerry Stroud to Marvin Miller, rev. $1,400.
• James Kriete to John O’Hara, rev. $872.
• Wesley Cox to Anthony Howell, rev. $900.
• R. Douglas Llewellyn to Scarborough Heirs Entertainment Properties LLC, rev. $68.
• Thomas Brundage to Carolyn Wilson, rev. $370.
• Jill Witofsky to Allen Harker, rev. $856.
• Richard Gay to Jill Witofsky, rev. $554.
• John Tantum to Sean White, rev. $835.
Morehead Township
• Alfred McCulloch to Donald Gann, rev. $670.
• Thomas Sneed to Susan Michel, rev. $640.
• Larry Land to Janine Badic, rev. $350.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $378.
• Varetta Campbell to All Star Financial LLC, rev. $240.
• Herbert Stanford III to John Davies, rev. $550.
• Sherry Guthrie to James Montgomery, rev. $92.
• Paul Tyler IV to Sunchaser Escapes LLC, rev. $170.
• Michael Williams to Larry Bennett, rev. $930.
• Benjamin Smith to Camelot East LLC, rev. $169.
• Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina P.A. to AmeriHome Mortgage Company LLC, rev. $286.
• Wesley Lamb to Tyler Abbott, rev. $446.
• Oceanus Capital LLC to M. Best and Sons LLC, rev. $1,980.
• Oceanus Capital LLC to DBMC LLC, rev. $1,980.
• Carla Withrow to Gregory Calone, rev. $824.
• A. David Watson to Amy Akins, rev. $560.
• Elizabeth Lewis to William Coulter, rev. $168.
• W. Frank Daugherty III to Steven Matthews, rev. $1,260.
• Carolyn Creech to Samuel Young Jr., rev. $620.
• Betty Sampson to Michael Kelleher, rev. $220.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to William Cannon, rev. $609.
• Jayne Wall to William Davis IV, rev. $500.
• Steven Hess to Lamont Brown, rev. $350.
Harlowe Township
• Phillip Mertz III to Benjamin Bell Jr., rev. $238.
Newport Township
• Charles Cox to Donald Krieger, rev. $330.
• Sherry Ellingsworth to Vaughan Johnson, rev. $102.
• Gilbert Day to Daphne Pierce, rev. $320.
• Francis Mapili to ADDEES Properties LLC, rev. $36.
• Nathan Willis to Gregory Adams, rev. $250.
• Charles Walker to BRB Builders Inc. rev. $60.
• Randall Seltzer to Michelle Haas, rev. $328.
Beaufort Township
• Joseph Furtner to Teresa Lively, rev. $364.
• Peggy Bourne to Joseph Naset, rev. $210.
• Philip Glass to Ken Lambeth, rev. $290.
• Julie Winchester to Charles Jackson, $200.
• David Nance to Romas White Jr., rev. $304.
Straits Township
• The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Mitchell Blevins, rev. $42.
Harkers Island Township
• Joseph Beasley Jr. to Jonathan Montford, rev. $525.
• Coastal Heritage Construction and Realty LLC to Benjamin Willis, rev. $100.
Smyrna Township
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Branch Banking and Trust Company, rev. $111.
