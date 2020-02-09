These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• CMH Homes Inc. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $203.
• Jorge Seiglie to Gerald Edwards, rev. $558.
• William Parrish to Rebecca Crocker, rev. $258.
• James Farrington to Ashley Melton, rev. $580.
• WJH LLC to Manuel Colott Jr., rev. $350.
• Wollfrey Property Holdings Corp. to Catherine Strange, rev. $778.
• William Miller to Jonathan Curry, rev. $700.
• James Martin Jr. to Joseph Facchin, rev. $280.
• Joshua Senecal to Benjamin Watts, rev. $514.
• Julie Liddell to Timothy Frye, rev. $198.
• Robert Fifer to Archie Beal, rev. $1,310.
• William Rice to Kendall Taylor, rev. $520.
Morehead Township
• Joseph Albany to Donna Cayton, rev. $460.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to HSBC Bank USA, rev. $1,021.
• Paul White to James Mullins, rev. $752.
• David Beard Jr. to James Dorsett, rev. $1,044.
• Bradford Snow to Agram Inc., rev. $202.
• Grady Ingle to Jason Yeomans, rev. $307.
• Robert Kernodle to Glenn Seago, rev. $760.
• Jurgita Zdanaviciene to Michael Antczak, rev. $662.
• Timothy Willis to Elwood Tucker, rev. $17.
• Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina to U.S. Bank National Association, rev. $439.
• Paula Eubanks to Eddie Edwards, rev. $500.
• Harold Upchurch Jr. to Sheila Whitley, rev. $120.
• Edward Durham to George Norris Jr., rev. $50.
• James Bullock to Thomas Cashwell III, rev. $95.
• James Walen to Amanda Monroe, rev. $426.
• Deidre DeFlorentis to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., rev. $240.
• Lannis Smith Jr. to Lee Knott III, rev. $640.
• Leah Bartlett to Roy Kittrell Jr., rev. $270.
• James Searl to Michael Thomas, rev. $420.
• Andrew Davis III to George Davis, rev. $200.
• Jackie Rouse to Thomas Parker, rev. $144.
• Olive Tree Realty Solutions LLC to Kelii Kaneshiro, rev. $40.
• Kay Cummings to Linda Proctor, rev. $594.
• Joyce Simpson to John Hardesty, rev. $282.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Forbes, rev. $842.
• Kent Neal to Candace Riley, rev. $320.
Newport Township
• Paul Redmann Jr. to Daniel Cleaton, rev. $299.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jeremy Pedersen, rev. $482.
Beaufort Township
• Wibedi Inc. to Elizabeth Brookins, rev. $300.
• Robert Bellamy to Gregory Bellono, rev. $300.
Straits Township
• Susan Willis to Glenn Lewis, rev. $54.
Harkers Island Township
• Arthur Carter to Aaron Aycoth, rev. $100.
Smyrna Township
• Davis Island LLC to Davis Islanders LLC, rev. $2,200.
