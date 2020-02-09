These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    CMH Homes Inc. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $203.

•    Jorge Seiglie to Gerald Edwards, rev. $558.

•    William Parrish to Rebecca Crocker, rev. $258.

•    James Farrington to Ashley Melton, rev. $580.

•    WJH LLC to Manuel Colott Jr., rev. $350.

•    Wollfrey Property Holdings Corp. to Catherine Strange, rev. $778.

•    William Miller to Jonathan Curry, rev. $700.

•    James Martin Jr. to Joseph Facchin, rev. $280.

•    Joshua Senecal to Benjamin Watts, rev. $514.

•    Julie Liddell to Timothy Frye, rev. $198.

•    Robert Fifer to Archie Beal, rev. $1,310.

•    William Rice to Kendall Taylor, rev. $520.   

Morehead Township

•    Joseph Albany to Donna Cayton, rev. $460.

•    Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to HSBC Bank USA, rev. $1,021.

•    Paul White to James Mullins, rev. $752.

•    David Beard Jr. to James Dorsett, rev. $1,044.

•    Bradford Snow to Agram Inc., rev. $202.

•    Grady Ingle to Jason Yeomans, rev. $307.

•    Robert Kernodle to Glenn Seago, rev. $760.

•    Jurgita Zdanaviciene to Michael Antczak, rev. $662.

•    Timothy Willis to Elwood Tucker, rev. $17.

•    Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina to U.S. Bank National Association, rev. $439.

•    Paula Eubanks to Eddie Edwards, rev. $500.

•    Harold Upchurch Jr. to Sheila Whitley, rev. $120.

•    Edward Durham to George Norris Jr., rev. $50.

•    James Bullock to Thomas Cashwell III, rev. $95.

•    James Walen to Amanda Monroe, rev. $426.

•    Deidre DeFlorentis to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., rev. $240.

•    Lannis Smith Jr. to Lee Knott III, rev. $640.

•    Leah Bartlett to Roy Kittrell Jr., rev. $270.

•    James Searl to Michael Thomas, rev. $420.

•    Andrew Davis III to George Davis, rev. $200.

•    Jackie Rouse to Thomas Parker, rev. $144.

•    Olive Tree Realty Solutions LLC to Kelii Kaneshiro, rev. $40.

•    Kay Cummings to Linda Proctor, rev. $594.

•    Joyce Simpson to John Hardesty, rev. $282.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Forbes, rev. $842.

•    Kent Neal to Candace Riley, rev. $320.

Newport Township

•    Paul Redmann Jr. to Daniel Cleaton, rev. $299.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jeremy Pedersen, rev. $482.

Beaufort Township

•    Wibedi Inc. to Elizabeth Brookins, rev. $300.

•    Robert Bellamy to Gregory Bellono, rev. $300.

Straits Township

•    Susan Willis to Glenn Lewis, rev. $54.

Harkers Island Township

•    Arthur Carter to Aaron Aycoth, rev. $100.  

Smyrna Township

•    Davis Island LLC to Davis Islanders LLC, rev. $2,200.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.