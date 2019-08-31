These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 22-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• William Roccia to Joshua Nowak, rev. $670.
• Glandon Forest Equity LLC to Real Estate Investment and Finance LLC, rev. $3,102.
• Carol Nisbet to Donna Sutton, rev. $91.
• James Johnson to Steven Cooper, rev. $790.
• Thomas Savage Jr. to Ross Glenn, rev. $950.
• Lou Vincent to Nathan Morgan, rev. $1,000.
• Shirley Pittman to Margaret Stott, rev. $400.
• JAMSV LLC to Bertha Stilley, rev. $350.
• Gregory Martin to Kenneth Blythe, rev. $330.
• Edwin Holley to Kenneth Matthews, rev. $770.
• Thomas Strickland Jr. to Hubert Vickers Jr., rev. $286.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Stephen Provence II, rev. $684.
• Johnny Parrish to Andrew Anthony, rev. $426.
• Janice Cannon to Aaron Parton, rev. $500.
• Milton Miller to Johnny Parrish, rev. $560.
Morehead Township
• David Whitmore to John Webber, rev. $52.
• Matthew Fisher Stalnaker to Justin Packer, rev. $522.
• Darlene Lewis to David Hodulich, rev. $656.
• Harold Tant to John Midyette, rev. $690.
• U.S. Bank National Association to Daniel Weeks, rev. $116.
• James Rogerson to Taylor Ricketts, rev. $810.
• Patricia Bagnal to Gregory Smith, rev. $186.
• Julie Covarrubias to John Ellis, rev. $955.
• William Hodges to Paula Stem, rev. $819.
• Patrick McClellon to Robert McClellon, rev. $240.
• Garry Hunt Jr. to Russell Edmondson Jr., rev. $539.
• Longoria Properties LLC to Sarah Kearney, $260.
• ITAC 109 LLC to Excel Bridges Properties LLC, rev. $4,800.
• Lillian Chenault to John Beard Jr., rev. $560.
• Beaufort Flats LLC to David Horton, rev. $460.
• Bryan Marion to Minshew Farms Inc., rev. $700.
• Nancy Jackson to Jacob Girard, rev. $455.
• John Becton III to John Becton III, rev. $5.
• Richard Abell to David Campbell, rev. $390.
• Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Darlene Smith-Worthington, rev. $1,230.
• Garland Terry to Carl Hover, rev. $730.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to William Corey, rev. $820.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Brian Preston, rev. $754.
• James Colbert to Joyce Sullivan, rev. $400.
• Anthony Cooke to Marysasser Holloway, rev. $264.
• Stephen Gallaher to Stephen Walker, rev. $750.
• William Grubbs to Michael Schrems, rev. $400.
• Shanda Wyant to Luis Tirado, rev. $6.
• Mark Rumans to Jerrel Olive, rev. $890.
• Pearl Melton to Alex Lizardo, rev. $64.
• Richard Eatmon to M. Craig West, rev. $985.
• Justin Packer to Woodrow Conner, rev. $632.
Harlowe Township
• Polly Littleton to Patrick Lapointe, rev. $300.
Newport Township
• U.S. Bank National Association to Milton Cox, rev. $122.
• Mark King to Takayasu Watanabe, rev. $339.
• Michelle Swanger to Tracey Bauer, rev. $330.
• Kathy Beaman to James Hardy, rev. $960.
• Lee Edwards to Lowell Presley, rev. $250.
Beaufort Township
• Elizabeth Bowen to Thomas Glasgow, rev. $739.
• H.T. Everett Enterprise LLC to Steven Sasser, rev. $280.
• Saundra Piner to Laurel Lindstadt, rev. $314.
• Karanne Potter to Ryan Butt, rev. $700.
• Susan Way to Noah Lindow, rev. $304.
Straits Township
• James Buie to Corey Jacobs, rev. $1,312.
Harkers Island Township
• Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Danny Dines, rev. $580.
• Lucita Mooney to Kim Tippett, rev. $770.
• Steven Hargett to Charles Marlowe, rev. $500.
• Academy Field LLC to Daniel Hurley, rev. $250.
• Brenda Boykin to Heather Moore, rev. $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.