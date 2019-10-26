These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 18-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Ernest Everett, rev. $130.
• Charles Muse Sr. to William Farrington, rev. $250.
• WHAT LLC to Jessica Parks, rev. $972.
• William Perez to Mark Everett, rev. $1,040.
• John Twiggs to David Brigham, rev. $440.
• Henry Browning IV to Jeanne Browning, rev. $1,125.
• Bernar Cochran to Christopher Allain, rev. $1,290.
• Keith Hill to Betty Whichard, rev. $862.
• Michael Dana to David Allen, rev. $685.
• Stanley Keesling to Robert Deiss Jr., rev. $402.
• Roger Grimes to David Grimes, rev. $714.
• Paul Camire to Janet Dunnevant, rev. $670.
• Roland Morton to Charles Stevens, rev. $42.
Morehead Township
• Lisa Hyatt to James Dunn, rev. $944.
• Mabel Brohm to Josh Paylor, rev. $360.
• Edith Mason to Kleitz & Adams LLC, rev. $215.
• Philip Odom to Joan Lamson, rev. $850.
• Thomas Haigwood to Beth Held, rev. $420.
• Laurel Creek Properties LLC to Lonnie Chisenhall, rev. $270.
• M. Douglas Goines to Robert Renfrow, rev. $78.
• Jonathan Ross to Tonya Carter, rev. $526.
• 450 NC Hwy 24 LLC to John Davies, rev. $572.
• Greg Allen to Nathan Crane, rev. $334.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Philip Ross, rev. $224.
• Beswick, Goines, Wickizer & Meeks PLLC to Jose Jarejui, rev. $295.
• Festiva Real Estate Holdings LLC to Palco Investments LLC, rev. $2,750.
• Pensco Trust Company Custodian Kay Redding to Terry Smith, rev. $584.
• Golf & Shore Properties Inc. to Streamline at Wilshire Commons LLC, rev. $1,232.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to Shawn Luna, rev. $609.
• Deborah Redmond to Jennifer Chappell, rev. $778.
• Betty Sampson to Patterson Copeland, rev. $370.
• Charles Weirich to Claren Englebreth, rev. $380.
• Esther Patterson to Robert Williams Jr., rev. $136.
• BRB Builders Inc. to Nicholas Garner, rev. $489.
• Cummings Family LLC to Thomas Brewer Jr., rev. $1,375.
• Rose Dunn to Christopher Finch, rev. $515.
Newport Township
• Jackson Conner to Jonathan Payne, rev. $280.
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, rev. $186.
• NRZ REO VI-B LLC to David Batts, rev. $236.
• Dwight Bowman to Brooke Singletary, rev. $126.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Taylor McLeod, rev. $496.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Steven Jackson, rev. $574.
• Zachery Cain to Charles Fort Jr., rev. $356.
• Lynne Choate to Victor Smith, rev. $430.
• Thomas Dougherty III to Amanda Sharp, rev. $470.
Beaufort Township
• Julia Cooke to Julia Cooke, rev. $400.
• VHF Development LLC to Joe Craft II, rev. $220.
• Foxglove Beaufort LLC to Elizabeth Jolley, rev. $504.
• Frances Harding to Mary Brazier, rev. $392.
• Wendover West Group Inc. to The Rosemyr Corporation, rev. $5,100.
• Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.
• Charlotte Schamanski to Phillip Owens, rev. $466.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Clarence Tharp, rev. $530.
• Richard King to David Leach, rev. $390.
Merrimon Township
• Don Smith to Arturas Borovikovas, rev. $366.
Harkers Island Township
• Ruth Paylor to Ruth Paylor, rev. $17.
Davis Township
• Susanne Reines to Sherry Boyce, rev. $168.
