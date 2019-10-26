These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 18-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Ernest Everett, rev. $130.

•    Charles Muse Sr. to William Farrington, rev. $250.

•    WHAT LLC to Jessica Parks, rev. $972.

•    William Perez to Mark Everett, rev. $1,040.

•    John Twiggs to David Brigham, rev. $440.

•    Henry Browning IV to Jeanne Browning, rev. $1,125.

•    Bernar Cochran to Christopher Allain, rev. $1,290.

•    Keith Hill to Betty Whichard, rev. $862.

•    Michael Dana to David Allen, rev. $685.

•    Stanley Keesling to Robert Deiss Jr., rev. $402.

•    Roger Grimes to David Grimes, rev. $714.

•    Paul Camire to Janet Dunnevant, rev. $670.

•    Roland Morton to Charles Stevens, rev. $42.

Morehead Township

•    Lisa Hyatt to James Dunn, rev. $944.

•    Mabel Brohm to Josh Paylor, rev. $360.

•    Edith Mason to Kleitz & Adams LLC, rev. $215.

•    Philip Odom to Joan Lamson, rev. $850.

•    Thomas Haigwood to Beth Held, rev. $420.

•    Laurel Creek Properties LLC to Lonnie Chisenhall, rev. $270.

•    M. Douglas Goines to Robert Renfrow, rev. $78.

•    Jonathan Ross to Tonya Carter, rev. $526.

•    450 NC Hwy 24 LLC to John Davies, rev. $572.

•    Greg Allen to Nathan Crane, rev. $334.

•    Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Philip Ross, rev. $224.

•    Beswick, Goines, Wickizer & Meeks PLLC to Jose Jarejui, rev. $295.

•    Festiva Real Estate Holdings LLC to Palco Investments LLC, rev. $2,750.

•    Pensco Trust Company Custodian Kay Redding to Terry Smith, rev. $584.

•    Golf & Shore Properties Inc. to Streamline at Wilshire Commons LLC, rev. $1,232.

•    2800 WFM Inc. to Shawn Luna, rev. $609.

•    Deborah Redmond to Jennifer Chappell, rev. $778.

•    Betty Sampson to Patterson Copeland, rev. $370.

•    Charles Weirich to Claren Englebreth, rev. $380.

•    Esther Patterson to Robert Williams Jr., rev. $136.

•    BRB Builders Inc. to Nicholas Garner, rev. $489.

•    Cummings Family LLC to Thomas Brewer Jr., rev. $1,375.

•    Rose Dunn to Christopher Finch, rev. $515.

Newport Township

•    Jackson Conner to Jonathan Payne, rev. $280.

•    Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, rev. $186.

•    NRZ REO VI-B LLC to David Batts, rev. $236.

•    Dwight Bowman to Brooke Singletary, rev. $126.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Taylor McLeod, rev. $496.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Steven Jackson, rev. $574.

•    Zachery Cain to Charles Fort Jr., rev. $356.

•    Lynne Choate to Victor Smith, rev. $430.

•    Thomas Dougherty III to Amanda Sharp, rev. $470.

Beaufort Township

•    Julia Cooke to Julia Cooke, rev. $400.

•    VHF Development LLC to Joe Craft II, rev. $220.

•    Foxglove Beaufort LLC to Elizabeth Jolley, rev. $504.

•    Frances Harding to Mary Brazier, rev. $392.

•    Wendover West Group Inc. to The Rosemyr Corporation, rev. $5,100.

•    Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.

•    Charlotte Schamanski to Phillip Owens, rev. $466.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Clarence Tharp, rev. $530.

•    Richard King to David Leach, rev. $390.

Merrimon Township

•    Don Smith to Arturas Borovikovas, rev. $366.

Harkers Island Township

•    Ruth Paylor to Ruth Paylor, rev. $17.

Davis Township

•    Susanne Reines to Sherry Boyce, rev. $168.

