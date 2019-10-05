These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 27-Oct. 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• First Choice Homes Inc. to Crystal Stancil, rev. $261.
• Muffin Cat – GTM LLC to Jesse Peele, rev. $557.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $290.
• Donald Fowler to Emily Nelson, rev. $340.
• Eric Carlson to Dwayne Moorman, rev. $670.
• Melanie Elliott to Shaun Ferguson, rev. $609.
• WJH LLC to David Hochman, rev. $400.
• Edward Lapinski to Michael Hunter, rev. $725.
• Robert Ott Jr. to Adam Harriger, rev. $749.
• Rosina Pavia to Travis Safely, rev. $950.
• Grovemont LLC to John Kirkland, rev. $430.
• Judy Kipfer to Michael McGuire, rev. $1,356.
• James Kelley to James Kilpatrick III, rev. $398.
• Dewey Bordeaux III to Patrick McCarty, rev. $630.
• Twenty/Twenty Development LLC to Dewitt Page, rev. $86.
• James Wallace III to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $100.
Morehead Township
• Steven Perry to Donna Nally, rev. $570.
• Frederick Hardison Jr. to Jeffrey Clark, rev. $876.
• Clyde Baxter to Vernon Gardner III, rev. $930.
• Mary Papp to Brandon Girard, rev. $480.
• Karolyn Lilly to Kevin Henry, rev. $282.
• Buchanan & Manly LLC to Ellen Brotzman, rev. $230.
• Donald Johnson to Joy Elliott, rev. $270.
• Carolyn Kasdorf to William Quesinberry, rev. $578.
• William Quesinberry to Mary Dunlap, rev. $410.
• Gerald Maccioli to James Steg, rev. $1,316.
• Stephanie Davis to Ethan Klawansky, rev. $328.
• Michael Campbell to Alfred Arnold, rev. $620.
• William Plaut to Steven Perry, rev. $400.
Newport Township
• Mary McLean to ADDEES Properties LLC, rev. $140.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Daniel Black, rev. $466.
• Duane Roberts to Kalen Perry, rev. $314.
Beaufort Township
• Philip Ross to Derek Jenkins, rev. $313.
• Beswick, Goines, Wickizer & Meeks PLLC to Mark Williams, rev. $10.
• Jean Burnham to Brenda Mills, rev. $520.
• Anita Hardesty to Casey Sadler, rev. $340.
• Beau Coast Homes LLC to James Falwell, rev. $1,075.
• Thomas Shoffner to Shawn Webster, rev. $210.
• U.F.S. LLC to William Dennis, rev. $70.
• Lynne White to Tina Earwood, rev. $354.
• Daniel Claney to David Dewey, rev. $500.
• Award Smith Jr. to Chantel Campbell, rev. $236.
Merrimon Township
• Jeffery Everington to Jesse Everington Jr., rev. $7.
• Melrose Barr to Carl Rives, rev. $600.
Straits Township
• Carolyn Lawrence to Farron Midgett, rev. $412.
Harkers Island Township
• Sandra Scott to April Taylor, rev. $14.
• Thomas Scott to Thomas Scott, rev. $450.
Marshallberg Township
• Karyn Henderson to Anne Hubbard, rev. $77.
Davis Township
• Neal Harvey to Willis Properties LLC, rev. $110.
Atlantic Township
• John Willis to Jerry Garner, rev. $16.
• Arthur Thomas Sr. to Scott Williams, rev. $450.
Cedar Island Township
• Larry Land to Lois Hutchins, rev. $114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.