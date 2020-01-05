These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 19-Jan. 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Jonathan Howard to Juston Billings, rev. $545.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Marc Shuler, rev. $491.
• Coastal Mini Storage of Cape Fear LLC to Prime Storage Cedar Point LLC, rev. $7,416.
• Carl Baker Jr. to Joshua Johnson, rev. $715.
• Sharon Keen to David Sanderson, rev. $800.
• Cynthia Danque to Monte Hutchins, rev. $181.
• Bruce Marshburn to Mitchell Davis, $760.
• Timothy Hickes to Jason Hall, rev. $598.
• Ethel Shackelford to Paxon Holz, rev. $10.
• Michael Doby Jr. to Timmy Creech, rev. $329.
• Thomas Rickman to Steven Ogburn, rev. $528.
• Daisy Spell to Teddy Williams Jr., rev. $202.
• Norma McAdams to David Russell, rev. $130.
• Mark Binkley to Sunny Blue Skies LLC, rev. $370.
• Drew Nealeans to MERCAMPAR Inc., rev. $40.
• Karen Sowers to Mark Merrell, rev. $39.
• Thomas Stephenson to Maurice Fairley, rev. $1,114.
• David Holland to Kayla Leger, rev. $642.
• Harber Properties LLC to Joshua Gilman, rev. $754.
• W. Randy Campbell to John Desmone, rev. $70.
• John Desmone to W. Randy Campbell, rev. $60.
• Osborne Smith Jr. to Mitchell Branon, rev. $1,684.
• Matthew Ermish to Michael Cheek, rev. $364.
• Archie Beal to Roxanne Bowman, rev. $1,600.
• Janet Dunnevant to Dawn Lambeth, rev. $610.
Morehead Township
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Keith Martin, rev. $202.
• Blue Heron Landing LLC to Alfred Hobgood IV, rev. $600.
• Coastal Mini Storage of Morehead LLC to Prime Storage Morehead City LLC, rev. $3,122.
• Lucy Jeffreys to Leigh Fanning, rev. $200.
• Ann Hill to David Carter, rev. $510.
• Misty Lantz to SOSO Properties, A N.C. Partnership, rev. $80.
• Ralph Gurley to Avery Paxton, rev. $134.
• Eric Spong to Hub-Kystad Living Trust, rev. $580.
• Bryan Stinespring to Andrew Weil, rev. $1,074.
• Kenneth Waldron to DDP Properties LLC, rev. $240.
• James Wilder to Briant Wilder, rev. $213.
• Justin Cox to Brian Stoll, rev. $626.
• Lynn Jaluvka to Michael Michalski, rev. $11.
• 2800 WFM Inc. to Wesley Measamer, rev. $841.
• Josephine Lewis to James Varner, rev. $136.
• Carol Rogers to William Burkett, rev. $420.
• Robert Williams Jr. to Zachary Landers, rev. $106.
• Eleanor Blake to Christopher Maroules, rev. $190.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Joanne Harrell, rev. $690.
• Eric Kasdorf to Lauren McElroy, rev. $373.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Margaret Pohlen, rev. $578.
• Alva Stallings to Jerry Ellis, rev. $1,550.
• Horizon Trust Co. to Kenneth Whitehurst, rev. $104.
Newport Township
• CMH Homes Inc. to Cynthia Helton, rev. $341.
• Gerelene Cavenaugh to Brian Raynor, rev. $308.
• Salt Creek Holdings LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $2,007.
• Harry Smith to Michael Plisko, rev. $290.
• Stephen Lawler to Bernard Maurer Jr., rev. $528.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to John Lewis, rev. $488.
• John Running to Connie Chisenhall, rev. $332.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Elaine Motley, rev. $490.
Harlowe Township
• James Banks to Donald Aull, $825.
Beaufort Township
• Amy Jarvis to Stephanie Klein, rev. $398.
• Ronald Pugsley to Albert Hines, rev. $456.
• Moores-Smith Marine Enterprises LLC to Sensation Weigh Properties LLC, rev. $4,800.
• Lydia Kernodle to Adam Randles, rev. $222.
• Donald Lendle to Kenneth Deans Jr., rev. $830.
• Beaufort Homes LLC to Raymond Aman, rev. $600.
• William Anderson Jr. to Richard Karem, rev. $214.
Merrimon Township
• Robert Hill Jr. to Michael Malishewsky, rev. $458.
• Thomas Razan to Jeff Fusco, rev. $140.
Harkers Island Township
• PNB Holding Co. 2 Inc. to MRT-1 LLC, rev. $8.
• J&J Holdings Co. LLC to Jennifer LePage, rev. $338.
• Truist Bank to Lafayette Homes LLC, rev. $150.
• Vanessa Lawrence to Bonnie Adkins, rev. $138.
Sea Level Township
• Judy Garner to James Morris Sr., rev. $80.
Atlantic Township
• Porcupine Properties LLC to GMG Contracting LLC, rev. $280.
• Robert Fisher to Robert Welch, rev. $720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.