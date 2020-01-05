These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 19-Jan. 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Jonathan Howard to Juston Billings, rev. $545.

•    D.R. Horton Inc. to Marc Shuler, rev. $491.

•    Coastal Mini Storage of Cape Fear LLC to Prime Storage Cedar Point LLC, rev. $7,416.

•    Carl Baker Jr. to Joshua Johnson, rev. $715.

•    Sharon Keen to David Sanderson, rev. $800.

•    Cynthia Danque to Monte Hutchins, rev. $181.

•    Bruce Marshburn to Mitchell Davis, $760.

•    Timothy Hickes to Jason Hall, rev. $598.

•    Ethel Shackelford to Paxon Holz, rev. $10.

•    Michael Doby Jr. to Timmy Creech, rev. $329.

•    Thomas Rickman to Steven Ogburn, rev. $528.

•    Daisy Spell to Teddy Williams Jr., rev. $202.

•    Norma McAdams to David Russell, rev. $130.

•    Mark Binkley to Sunny Blue Skies LLC, rev. $370.

•    Drew Nealeans to MERCAMPAR Inc., rev. $40.

•    Karen Sowers to Mark Merrell, rev. $39.

•    Thomas Stephenson to Maurice Fairley, rev. $1,114.

•    David Holland to Kayla Leger, rev. $642.

•    Harber Properties LLC to Joshua Gilman, rev. $754.

•    W. Randy Campbell to John Desmone, rev. $70.

•    John Desmone to W. Randy Campbell, rev. $60.

•    Osborne Smith Jr. to Mitchell Branon, rev. $1,684.

•    Matthew Ermish to Michael Cheek, rev. $364.

•    Archie Beal to Roxanne Bowman, rev. $1,600.

•    Janet Dunnevant to Dawn Lambeth, rev. $610.

Morehead Township

•    Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Keith Martin, rev. $202.

•    Blue Heron Landing LLC to Alfred Hobgood IV, rev. $600.

•    Coastal Mini Storage of Morehead LLC to Prime Storage Morehead City LLC, rev. $3,122.

•    Lucy Jeffreys to Leigh Fanning, rev. $200.

•    Ann Hill to David Carter, rev. $510.

•    Misty Lantz to SOSO Properties, A N.C. Partnership, rev. $80.

•    Ralph Gurley to Avery Paxton, rev. $134.

•    Eric Spong to Hub-Kystad Living Trust, rev. $580.

•    Bryan Stinespring to Andrew Weil, rev. $1,074.

•    Kenneth Waldron to DDP Properties LLC, rev. $240.

•    James Wilder to Briant Wilder, rev. $213.

•    Justin Cox to Brian Stoll, rev. $626.

•    Lynn Jaluvka to Michael Michalski, rev. $11.

•    2800 WFM Inc. to Wesley Measamer, rev. $841.

•    Josephine Lewis to James Varner, rev. $136.

•    Carol Rogers to William Burkett, rev. $420.

•    Robert Williams Jr. to Zachary Landers, rev. $106.

•    Eleanor Blake to Christopher Maroules, rev. $190.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Joanne Harrell, rev. $690.

•    Eric Kasdorf to Lauren McElroy, rev. $373.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Margaret Pohlen, rev. $578.

•    Alva Stallings to Jerry Ellis, rev. $1,550.

•    Horizon Trust Co. to Kenneth Whitehurst, rev. $104.

     Newport Township

•    CMH Homes Inc. to Cynthia Helton, rev. $341.

•    Gerelene Cavenaugh to Brian Raynor, rev. $308.

•    Salt Creek Holdings LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $2,007.

•    Harry Smith to Michael Plisko, rev. $290.

•    Stephen Lawler to Bernard Maurer Jr., rev. $528.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to John Lewis, rev. $488.

•    John Running to Connie Chisenhall, rev. $332.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Elaine Motley, rev. $490.

Harlowe Township

•    James Banks to Donald Aull, $825.  

Beaufort Township

•    Amy Jarvis to Stephanie Klein, rev. $398.

•    Ronald Pugsley to Albert Hines, rev. $456.

•    Moores-Smith Marine Enterprises LLC to Sensation Weigh Properties LLC, rev. $4,800.

•    Lydia Kernodle to Adam Randles, rev. $222.

•    Donald Lendle to Kenneth Deans Jr., rev. $830.

•    Beaufort Homes LLC to Raymond Aman, rev. $600.

•    William Anderson Jr. to Richard Karem, rev. $214.

Merrimon Township

•    Robert Hill Jr. to Michael Malishewsky, rev. $458.

•    Thomas Razan to Jeff Fusco, rev. $140.

Harkers Island Township

•    PNB Holding Co. 2 Inc. to MRT-1 LLC, rev. $8.

•    J&J Holdings Co. LLC to Jennifer LePage, rev. $338.

•    Truist Bank to Lafayette Homes LLC, rev. $150.

•    Vanessa Lawrence to Bonnie Adkins, rev. $138.

Sea Level Township

•    Judy Garner to James Morris Sr., rev. $80.

Atlantic Township

•    Porcupine Properties LLC to GMG Contracting LLC, rev. $280.

•    Robert Fisher to Robert Welch, rev. $720.

