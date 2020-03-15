These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 6-13. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Phillip Strader to Pedro Sanchez, rev. $140.
- John Makovy to James Green, rev. $180.
- Richard Stanley to AJP Properties LLC, rev. $250.
- James Harris to Christopher Wilson, rev. $1,300.
- John Steffens to John Mercer, rev. $550.
- Martha Hansen to Eric Stonehouse, rev. $780.
- Donald Ruffolo to Cleveland Wilkins II, rev. $720.
- E. Ray Crockett to James Robertson, rev. $384.
- Lee Thompson to James Becker, rev. $440.
- Danny Moore to Donnie Foell, rev. $550.
- Noble Blackman IV to Charles Umstead, rev. $500.
- Donald Parker to Bonnie Dukelow, rev. $536.
- Bradley Bushem to Lawrence Webb, rev. $1,350.
- Wayne Heath to Phillip McBride, rev. $55.
Morehead Township
- Ryan Marshall to Logan Dunn, rev. $565.
- J.S. Enterprises of Swansboro LLC to Debra Tuttle, rev. $190.
- Kenneth Hunt to Kimberly Maples, rev. $949.
- Bennie Goodwin to Chambers Coastal Investments LLC, rev. $153.
- Robert Alton to Christopher Jackson, rev. $105.
- William Rankin to Jane Davis, rev. $630.
- Stacy Wilson to Kathy Swanzey, rev. $384.
- Walter Walrath to Michael Huckaby Jr., rev. $120.
- William Rawls Jr. to Willis Properties LLC, rev. $440.
- Shawn Vanover to Daniel Steadman, rev. $440.
- Sonia Karter to James Wright, rev. $740.
- Joel Lineberger to Christopher Barnette, rev. $115.
- Miller & Corbett LLC to Charlie Hancock, rev. $790.
- Gale Cistrelli to Daniel Suplicki, rev. $360.
- 301 Realty LLC to William Neill, rev. $354.
- Kim Tippett to Timothy Wilson, rev. $662.
- Michael Cartledge to Ian Sharbel, rev. $580.
- First Third Development LLC to Allison Peek, rev. $444.
- John Stone III to Christopher Barnette, rev. $119.
- Jimmy Eady III to James Sloan, rev. $58.
- Danny Willis to Anna Garrison, rev. $388.
- Claudius Byrd to Candice Thompson, rev. $138.
- Kingfish Properties LLC to Michael Agejew, rev. $790.
- Rock Ridge Investments LLC to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $122.
- Colton Bowser to Andrew McMillan, rev. $506.
- Elizabeth Steadham to Philip Offenberger, rev. $930.
- Louis Stabler III to Christopher Manousaridis, rev. $579.
- MGM Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $504.
- Denise Newton to Brian Mountcastle, rev. $318.
- Alicia Wischuck to James Davenport, rev. $370.
- Emmett Aldredge III to William Phillips, rev. $1,480.
- Robert Williams Jr. to Mark Mansfield, rev. $106.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Wendy Nabors, rev. $948.
- Melanie Woodard to David Parrish, rev. $293.
Newport Township
- Gary Hill to Morgan Moore, rev. $620.
- State Employees’ Credit Union to SECU*RE Inc., rev. $58.
- David Stroud to Michael Knapp, rev. $480.
- JC Jackson Homes LLC to JohnPaul Bruno, rev. $502.
- Peggy Mirabella to Joseph Montuori, rev. $328.
Harlowe Township
- Glenifer Fields to Roy Graham, rev. $110.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $440.
- Glenifer Fields to Roy Graham, rev. $110.
- Marcia Lyon to Harry Cuthbertson, rev. $366.
- Charles Lewis to Richard Bergstedt, rev. $700.
- Breck Gibson to Nellie Breuer, rev. $380.
- Dan Kuebler to Richard Stephenson, rev. $72.
- Ralph Willis to Claude Dudley Jr., rev. $1,200.
- Benjamin Peierls to Laurie Rotchford, rev. $300.
Straits Township
- Lois Wingate to Loflin Retreat LLC, rev. $161.
- Lois Wingate to John ,Mays, rev. $475.
- Daphnee Whittemore to Sybil Robertson, rev. $220.
Harkers Island Township
- Richard Gillikin to Debra Morton, rev. $39.
- Richard Gillikin to Debra Morton, rev. $107.
Marshallberg Township
- Robert Newcomb III to Jeffrey Becker, rev. $200.
Davis Township
- Kenneth Best to Mark Smith, rev. $160.
