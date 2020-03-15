These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 6-13. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Phillip Strader to Pedro Sanchez, rev. $140.
  • John Makovy to James Green, rev. $180.
  • Richard Stanley to AJP Properties LLC, rev. $250.
  • James Harris to Christopher Wilson, rev. $1,300.
  • John Steffens to John Mercer, rev. $550.
  • Martha Hansen to Eric Stonehouse, rev. $780.
  • Donald Ruffolo to Cleveland Wilkins II, rev. $720.
  • E. Ray Crockett to James Robertson, rev. $384.
  • Lee Thompson to James Becker, rev. $440.
  • Danny Moore to Donnie Foell, rev. $550.
  • Noble Blackman IV to Charles Umstead, rev. $500.
  • Donald Parker to Bonnie Dukelow, rev. $536.
  • Bradley Bushem to Lawrence Webb, rev. $1,350.
  • Wayne Heath to Phillip McBride, rev. $55.

Morehead Township

  • Ryan Marshall to Logan Dunn, rev. $565.
  • J.S. Enterprises of Swansboro LLC to Debra Tuttle, rev. $190.
  • Kenneth Hunt to Kimberly Maples, rev. $949.
  • Bennie Goodwin to Chambers Coastal Investments LLC, rev. $153.
  • Robert Alton to Christopher Jackson, rev. $105.
  • William Rankin to Jane Davis, rev. $630.
  • Stacy Wilson to Kathy Swanzey, rev. $384.
  • Walter Walrath to Michael Huckaby Jr., rev. $120.
  • William Rawls Jr. to Willis Properties LLC, rev. $440.
  • Shawn Vanover to Daniel Steadman, rev. $440.
  • Sonia Karter to James Wright, rev. $740.
  • Joel Lineberger to Christopher Barnette, rev. $115.
  • Miller & Corbett LLC to Charlie Hancock, rev. $790.
  • Gale Cistrelli to Daniel Suplicki, rev. $360.
  • 301 Realty LLC to William Neill, rev. $354.
  • Kim Tippett to Timothy Wilson, rev. $662.
  • Michael Cartledge to Ian Sharbel, rev. $580.
  • First Third Development LLC to Allison Peek, rev. $444.
  • John Stone III to Christopher Barnette, rev. $119.
  • Jimmy Eady III to James Sloan, rev. $58.
  • Danny Willis to Anna Garrison, rev. $388.
  • Claudius Byrd to Candice Thompson, rev. $138.
  • Kingfish Properties LLC to Michael Agejew, rev. $790.
  • Rock Ridge Investments LLC to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $122.
  • Colton Bowser to Andrew McMillan, rev. $506.
  • Elizabeth Steadham to Philip Offenberger, rev. $930.
  • Louis Stabler III to Christopher Manousaridis, rev. $579.
  • MGM Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $504.
  • Denise Newton to Brian Mountcastle, rev. $318.
  • Alicia Wischuck to James Davenport, rev. $370.
  • Emmett Aldredge III to William Phillips, rev. $1,480.
  • Robert Williams Jr. to Mark Mansfield, rev. $106.
  • Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Wendy Nabors, rev. $948.
  • Melanie Woodard to David Parrish, rev. $293.

     Newport Township

  • Gary Hill to Morgan Moore, rev. $620.
  • State Employees’ Credit Union to SECU*RE Inc., rev. $58.
  • David Stroud to Michael Knapp, rev. $480.
  • JC Jackson Homes LLC to JohnPaul Bruno, rev. $502.
  • Peggy Mirabella to Joseph Montuori, rev. $328.  

Harlowe Township

  • Glenifer Fields to Roy Graham, rev. $110.  

Beaufort Township

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $440.
  • Glenifer Fields to Roy Graham, rev. $110.
  • Marcia Lyon to Harry Cuthbertson, rev. $366.
  • Charles Lewis to Richard Bergstedt, rev. $700.
  • Breck Gibson to Nellie Breuer, rev. $380.
  • Dan Kuebler to Richard Stephenson, rev. $72.
  • Ralph Willis to Claude Dudley Jr., rev. $1,200.
  • Benjamin Peierls to Laurie Rotchford, rev. $300.

Straits Township

  • Lois Wingate to Loflin Retreat LLC, rev. $161.
  • Lois Wingate to John ,Mays, rev. $475.
  • Daphnee Whittemore to Sybil Robertson, rev. $220.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Richard Gillikin to Debra Morton, rev. $39.
  • Richard Gillikin to Debra Morton, rev. $107.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Robert Newcomb III to Jeffrey Becker, rev. $200.

Davis Township

  • Kenneth Best to Mark Smith, rev. $160.

