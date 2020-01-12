These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 3-9. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• The Estate of Harold Leicester Davis III to Kenneth Fountain, rev. $230.
• Jonathan Hallenborg to Raymond Braxton, rev. $770.
• Rosa Squires to Donald Wright, rev. $450.
• David Sargelis to Cody Orr, rev. $460.
• Charles Alford to Wayne Boyette, rev. $150.
• Yvonne Southerland to James Kupec, rev. $790.
• Danny McQueen to Doug Starcke, rev. $2,500.
• Bob White to Gerald Belton, rev. $90.
• Regions Bank to Ankeny Park Co-Op Inc., rev. $2,900.
• Stefano Rosic to James Gherardini Jr., rev. $1,340.
• Dennis Bard to Cartus Financial Corporation, rev. $755.
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew Brooks, rev. $755.
• Brian Snell to Jordan Sheets, rev. $260.
• Gurmon Maready to Michael Piantadosi, rev. $130.
Morehead Township
• Gauta Gauta Jr. to Andrew Priddy, rev. $310.
• I.T. Bagley Jr. to Ann Hoover, rev. $430.
• 102 West Drive Retail LLC to Don Carlo Wine Bar LLC, rev. $210.
• Dana Stewart to AVS Investments LLC, rev. $210.
• John Tulloss Jr. to John Messick II, rev. $400.
• Andrew Adams to Robert Logan, rev. $160.
• Deborah Brantley to Natalia Seguro-Wright, rev. $380.
• Bridges 3309 LLC to Betty Bissett, rev. $108.
• Paul McBride to Cedarbrook Construction LLC, rev. $150.
• Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Taylor Ritter, rev. $460.
• Ann Haile to J. Arnold Rowland, rev. $358.
• Daniel Solie to Carole Stamaker, rev. $220.
• J. Arnold Rowland to Dennis Goodwin, rev. $506.
• Alvin Watkins III to Matthew Ermish, rev. $373.
• Grady Ingle to Linda Dawson-Levy, rev. $160.
• Wesley Horne to Timmy Horne, rev. $120.
• Michael Channine Jr. to Patricia Larkin, rev. $274.
• Aiping Guo to Richard Hill, rev. $204.
• Jean Hand to Katherine Long, rev. $190.
• Paul Branch Jr. to Henry Grady III, rev. $455.
• Phyllis Dougherty to Jacob Styron, rev. $186.
• Randy Reed to Meri Gibbs, rev. $790.
• Robert Gallaher to Jeremy Crabtree, rev. $1,470.
• Bruce Downey Jr. to Elizabeth Raymond, rev. $642.
• Harriett Joyce to Manly Smith, rev. $8.
Newport Township
• Chandra Simmons to Carlton Overby, rev. $255.
• J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $400.
• James Pickens to Heather Atkinson, rev. $630.
• Frederick Youngblood to David Miller, rev. $300.
• Bobby Barrier to Gregg Matthews, rev. $830.
Beaufort Township
• Philippe Francoz to Willard Beddingfield Jr., rev. $350.
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,205.
• David Atkinson to James Radford Jr., rev. $1,680.
• Edward Grimley to Jorja Patten, rev. $300.
Merrimon Township
• SECU*RE Inc. to Mark Shahan, rev. $250.
Straits Township
• Renee Lewis to Ronald Kinley, rev. $197.
Atlantic Township
• Jeffrey Fisher to GMG Contracting LLC, rev. $300.
