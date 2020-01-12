These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 3-9. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    The Estate of Harold Leicester Davis III to Kenneth Fountain, rev. $230.

•    Jonathan Hallenborg to Raymond Braxton, rev. $770.

•    Rosa Squires to Donald Wright, rev. $450.

•    David Sargelis to Cody Orr, rev. $460.

•    Charles Alford to Wayne Boyette, rev. $150.

•    Yvonne Southerland to James Kupec, rev. $790.

•    Danny McQueen to Doug Starcke, rev. $2,500.

•    Bob White to Gerald Belton, rev. $90.

•    Regions Bank to Ankeny Park Co-Op Inc., rev. $2,900.

•    Stefano Rosic to James Gherardini Jr., rev. $1,340.

•    Dennis Bard to Cartus Financial Corporation, rev. $755.

•    Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew Brooks, rev. $755.

•    Brian Snell to Jordan Sheets, rev. $260.

•    Gurmon Maready to Michael Piantadosi, rev. $130.

Morehead Township

•    Gauta Gauta Jr. to Andrew Priddy, rev. $310.

•    I.T. Bagley Jr. to Ann Hoover, rev. $430.

•    102 West Drive Retail LLC to Don Carlo Wine Bar LLC, rev. $210.

•    Dana Stewart to AVS Investments LLC, rev. $210.

•    John Tulloss Jr. to John Messick II, rev. $400.

•    Andrew Adams to Robert Logan, rev. $160.

•    Deborah Brantley to Natalia Seguro-Wright, rev. $380.

•    Bridges 3309 LLC to Betty Bissett, rev. $108.

•    Paul McBride to Cedarbrook Construction LLC, rev. $150.

•    Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Taylor Ritter, rev. $460.

•    Ann Haile to J. Arnold Rowland, rev. $358.

•    Daniel Solie to Carole Stamaker, rev. $220.

•    J. Arnold Rowland to Dennis Goodwin, rev. $506.

•    Alvin Watkins III to Matthew Ermish, rev. $373.

•    Grady Ingle to Linda Dawson-Levy, rev. $160.

•    Wesley Horne to Timmy Horne, rev. $120.

•    Michael Channine Jr. to Patricia Larkin, rev. $274.

•    Aiping Guo to Richard Hill, rev. $204.

•    Jean Hand to Katherine Long, rev. $190.

•    Paul Branch Jr. to Henry Grady III, rev. $455.

•    Phyllis Dougherty to Jacob Styron, rev. $186.

•    Randy Reed to Meri Gibbs, rev. $790.

•    Robert Gallaher to Jeremy Crabtree, rev. $1,470.

•    Bruce Downey Jr. to Elizabeth Raymond, rev. $642.

•    Harriett Joyce to Manly Smith, rev. $8.

Newport Township

•    Chandra Simmons to Carlton Overby, rev. $255.

•    J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $400.

•    James Pickens to Heather Atkinson, rev. $630.

•    Frederick Youngblood to David Miller, rev. $300.

•    Bobby Barrier to Gregg Matthews, rev. $830.

Beaufort Township

•    Philippe Francoz to Willard Beddingfield Jr., rev. $350.

•    Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,205.

•    David Atkinson to James Radford Jr., rev. $1,680.

•    Edward Grimley to Jorja Patten, rev. $300.  

Merrimon Township

•    SECU*RE Inc. to Mark Shahan, rev. $250.

Straits Township

•    Renee Lewis to Ronald Kinley, rev. $197.

Atlantic Township

•    Jeffrey Fisher to GMG Contracting LLC, rev. $300.

